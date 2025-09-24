Introducing Email Assistant for

From inbox to action

Turn your inbox into scheduled meetings, drafted replies, and clear priorities

Try with one-click:

Gmail

Outlook

Delightful scheduling
and calendar management

Get started

Organize

Inbox zero, daily

Know what needs a reply and what's FYI. Email assistant automatically tags emails so you can focus on what matters

Compose

Respond to emails effortlessly

AI-drafted responses appear in replies automatically, matching your tone and style

Schedule

Set up meetings without the hassle

Email Assistant handles the back-and-forth and puts meetings on the calendar for you

Search

Start your day prepared

Get summaries of meetings, key emails, and daily priorities right from Perplexity

Built with your security and privacy in mind

Learn more

An assistant
for every inbox

FAQs

How does Perplexity Email Assistant organize my inbox?

Can Perplexity Assistant write replies for me?

How does meeting scheduling work?

Is my email data secure?

Which email providers are supported?

