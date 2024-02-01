Blog

Careers

FAQ

Getting Started

Try Perplexity

Perplexity Pro is coming to all SK Telecom users

We’re teaming up with the global telecommunications company and largest mobile network in Korea to expand access to 32.5 million new users.

READ MORE

Perplexity Pro is coming to all SK Telecom users

We’re teaming up with the global telecommunications company and largest mobile network in Korea to expand access to 32.5 million new users.

READ MORE

Perplexity Pro is coming to all SK Telecom users

We’re teaming up with the global telecommunications company and largest mobile network in Korea to expand access to 32.5 million new users.

READ MORE

Perplexity Partners with ElevenLabs to launch 'Discover Daily' Podcast

Bringing cutting-edge knowledge to your ears

Feb 23, 2024

Perplexity Partners with ElevenLabs to launch 'Discover Daily' Podcast

Bringing cutting-edge knowledge to your ears

Feb 23, 2024

Arc x Perplexity

A new internet deserves a new window.

Jan 26, 2024

Arc x Perplexity

A new internet deserves a new window.

Jan 26, 2024

Man enjoying a serene walk in a vibrant, colorful landscape, symbolizing Perplexity's journey towards growth in their Series B funding round

Perplexity Raises Series B Funding Round

Announcing Perplexity's Series B Funding Round

Jan 4, 2024

Man enjoying a serene walk in a vibrant, colorful landscape, symbolizing Perplexity's journey towards growth in their Series B funding round

Perplexity Raises Series B Funding Round

Announcing Perplexity's Series B Funding Round

Jan 4, 2024

Perplexity releases first "Live" LLM

Introducing PPLX Online LLMs

The first-of-its-kind Online LLM API

Nov 29, 2023

Perplexity releases first "Live" LLM

Introducing PPLX Online LLMs

The first-of-its-kind Online LLM API

Nov 29, 2023

The journey of accelerated LLM inference

Turbocharging Llama 2 70B with NVIDIA H100

The journey of accelerated LLM inference

Nov 17, 2023

The journey of accelerated LLM inference

Turbocharging Llama 2 70B with NVIDIA H100

The journey of accelerated LLM inference

Nov 17, 2023

Introducing pplx-api by Perplexity Labs

Introducing pplx-api

Perplexity Lab's fast and efficient API for open-source LLMs

Oct 4, 2023

Introducing pplx-api by Perplexity Labs

Introducing pplx-api

Perplexity Lab's fast and efficient API for open-source LLMs

Oct 4, 2023

Perplexity Collections

Organize & Collaborate with Perplexity Collections

Sep 12, 2023

Perplexity Collections

Organize & Collaborate with Perplexity Collections

Sep 12, 2023

Perplexity Copilot Enhancements

Faster, More Efficient, and Powered by OpenAI's Fine-Tuned GPT-3.5

Aug 25, 2023

Perplexity Copilot Enhancements

Faster, More Efficient, and Powered by OpenAI's Fine-Tuned GPT-3.5

Aug 25, 2023

Perplexity Raises Series A Funding Round

Announcing Perplexity's Series A Funding Round and Mobile App Launch

Mar 28, 2023

Perplexity Raises Series A Funding Round

Announcing Perplexity's Series A Funding Round and Mobile App Launch

Mar 28, 2023