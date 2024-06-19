Prompting with Perplexity

A prompt is a starting point for a conversation with a computer program, like an AI, to get it to do something for you. It's like asking a question or giving a command to the program to set the stage for what you want to know or get done. A prompt can be thought of as asking a chef for a specific dish - you'll get what you ask for, so it's important to be clear and specific. Here are some key features of a prompt: Anatomy of a Prompt: A prompt should seamlessly blend your goal and background i