💻
AI 101
The question on everyone's mind: what is AI and how can I benefit from it? These concepts are not necessary to use Perplexity but if you are curious about AI and it's possible applications through Perplexity, we've asked some questions that might feed your curiosity,
Threads
Differences between Instruct and Chat AI models
There are some key differences between Instruct and Chat AI models: Instruct models, like GPT-3 with the "instruct" variant, are fine-tuned to follow instructions and complete tasks more accurately. They are designed to understand prompts that describe a specific task or set of instructions, and generate responses aimed at accomplishing that task. Trained using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) to better follow instructions and be more truthful. Optimized for tasks like...
4,492
480
2 months ago
Context Window
A context window in large language models (LLMs) refers to the number of tokens the model can process and consider at once when generating responses. Tokens are the smallest units of data, like words or parts of words, that the model takes as input. The context window serves as the model's "working memory" for a particular analysis or conversation. It determines how much text the LLM can "see" and utilize to understand context and generate relevant outputs. Some key points about context...
2,253
169
3 months ago
Perplexity API
The Perplexity API (pplx-api) is an application programming interface provided by Perplexity AI that allows developers to integrate advanced language models and AI capabilities into their applications. Here are the key points about the pplx-api: It enables blazingly fast inference of large language models (LLMs), serving responses faster than one can read. The API currently supports various state-of-the-art models including Mistral 7B, Llama2 13B, Code Llama 34B, and Llama2 70B. It is OpenAI...
2,366
208
3 months ago
What are some technical limitations of LLMs through a chatbot application?
Based on the provided search results, there are several key technical limitations of using large language models (LLMs) in chatbot applications: 1. Hallucinations and inaccuracies: LLMs can present false information as truth, make up facts, and generate nonsensical or contradictory responses. This is because LLMs are designed to produce human-like language rather than always being factually accurate. 2. Latency and cost: Processing queries with LLMs is computationally expensive, leading to...
1,140
57
3 months ago
Is Perplexity supported by ChatGPT?
No, Perplexity AI and ChatGPT are separate AI platforms that do not directly support or integrate with each other. A few key points: Perplexity AI and ChatGPT were developed by different companies - Perplexity AI by Perplexity and ChatGPT by OpenAI. They operate independently. Perplexity AI does not allow users to install ChatGPT plugins or use a ChatGPT account. The two platforms have distinct features and capabilities. While there have been user requests for Perplexity AI to add support for...
4,873
999
3 months ago
What is "multimodal" in the context of generative AI?
In the context of generative AI, "multimodal" refers to AI systems that can understand and generate content across multiple data types or "modalities", such as text, images, audio, video, and code. Key points about multimodal generative AI: It combines multiple types of data inputs to provide more comprehensive, accurate outputs compared to single-modal (unimodal) AI that only handles one data type. Multimodal AI systems typically have an input module to process different data types, a fusion...
757
24
3 months ago
What is the difference between Claude 3 Sonnet and Opus?
Based on the information provided in the search results, the key differences between Claude 3 Sonnet and Claude 3 Opus are: 1. Performance and intelligence: Opus is the most powerful and intelligent model in the Claude 3 family. It outperforms peers on common AI evaluation benchmarks, exhibiting near-human levels of comprehension and fluency on complex tasks. Sonnet offers a balance between high intelligence and speed. For most workloads, it is 2x faster than previous Claude models while...
2,692
229
3 months ago
What are the anecdotal differences between GPT 4, Claude 2.1, and Perplexity's Experimental 70b Model?
The anecdotal differences between GPT-4, Claude 2.1, and Perplexity's Experimental 70b Model are not directly compared in the provided search results. However, we can infer some differences based on the information about GPT-4 and Claude 2.1. Multimodal Capabilities: GPT-4 can process text and has the potential to analyze images, although visual inputs are not publicly available yet. Performance: It has slightly better performance in math, reasoning, and coding skills compared to Claude 2. Langu
19,898
905
6 months ago
Concepts: Perplexity Model
"Fine-tuned" in the context of a Large Language Model (LLM) refers to the process of further training a pre-existing model on a smaller, domain-specific dataset. Large language models like GPT series from OpenAI have already learned patterns and features on a large dataset. Fine-tuning involves adjusting the model's parameters with task-specific data while maintaining its original training knowledge. This process is crucial in enhancing large language models through transfer learning, allowing t
8,111
233
7 months ago
Prompt vs. Search
A prompt and a search are two different things. Here are the differences between them: Prompt A prompt is a specific form of assistance given by an adult before or as the learner attempts to use a skill. It is direct and leads to the correct answer. It can be an instruction, gesture, demonstration, touch, or other things that we arrange or do to increase the likelihood that children will make correct responses. Prompting procedures provide a systematic way of providing and removing prompts so t
10,840
561
7 months ago
What are Tokens in the context of AI?
In the context of AI, tokens are the basic units of text or code that AI models use to process and generate language. These tokens can be characters, words, subwords, or other segments of text or code, depending on the chosen tokenization method or scheme. Here are some key points about tokens in AI: Tokenization: Tokenization is the process of splitting input and output texts into smaller units that can be processed by AI models. Tokens can be words, characters, subwords, or symbols, depending
3,468
134
8 months ago
Models
GPT-4 Turbo and Claude 2.1 are both AI models with unique capabilities and strengths. Here are some anecdotal differences between the two: 1. Multimodal capabilities: GPT-4 Turbo can process text, images, audio, video, etc., while Claude 2.1 focuses solely on text processing. 2. Pricing: GPT-4 Turbo is designed to be more affordable than GPT-4, with pricing at $0.01 per 1,000 tokens for input and $0.03 per 1,000 for output. Claude 2.1 pricing is even cheaper, at $8 per million tokens in input a
25,956
653
6 months ago
Prompting with Perplexity
A prompt is a starting point for a conversation with a computer program, like an AI, to get it to do something for you. It's like asking a question or giving a command to the program to set the stage for what you want to know or get done. A prompt can be thought of as asking a chef for a specific dish - you'll get what you ask for, so it's important to be clear and specific. Here are some key features of a prompt: Anatomy of a Prompt: A prompt should seamlessly blend your goal and background i
6,663
306
8 months ago
What is the definition of AI and how does it differ from machine learning?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are often used interchangeably, but they are actually distinct concepts. AI is the broader term that refers to the general ability of computers to emulate human thought and perform tasks in real-world environments. On the other hand, ML is a subset of AI that uses algorithms trained on data to produce models that can perform complex tasks. Here are some key differences between AI and ML: Artificial Intelligence (AI): Refers to the general a
2,155
75
8 months ago
LLM's
A Large Language Model (LLM) is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that uses deep learning techniques and massive data sets to understand and generate human-like responses to natural language queries. LLMs are characterized by their large size, which can range from a billion to a trillion weights. They are artificial neural networks that are pre-trained using self-supervised learning and semi-supervised learning. LLMs can be used for various natural language processing (NLP) tasks,
2,596
80
8 months ago
Prompting
In the context of AI, prompting refers to the process of structuring text that can be interpreted and understood by a generative AI model. It involves providing natural language text describing the task that an AI should perform, which is known as a prompt. A prompt can take different forms, such as a query, a command, a statement of feedback, or a longer statement including context, instructions, and input data. The goal of prompting is to enable an AI or machine learning model to produce the d
3,302
126
8 months ago