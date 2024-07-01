Questions about Perplexity

How does Perplexity AI determine the most relevant answer to a user's question?

Perplexity AI uses AI technology to gather information from multiple sources on the web and provide responses to users' questions. It is a chatbot-style search engine that allows users to ask questions in natural language. Once a user inputs a question, Perplexity AI performs a search for the query and looks into the search index to pull relevant web pages, such as the top web pages and featured snippets for the query. Then, it passes it to the LLM chatbot, which combs through the web pages and