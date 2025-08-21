Ways to use Comet

Browser by Perplexity

Explore real-world Comet use cases

🥘 Food

🏄‍♀️ Web Browsing

📧 Email

🔍 Search

🗣️ Voice Actions

🛍️ Shopping

📺 Videos

🌎 Travel

Ways Comet can support your daily workflow:

Summarize videos you've watched

Close files and tabs you haven’t touched in days

Group your research tabs into collections

Show you who you’re meeting with

Check your schedule for you

Highlight interesting news from your feeds

List your action items for the day

Take you to your most visited recent page

Move your next meeting to a different time

Scan your LinkedIn for interesting connection requests

Ask anything

Here are some examples to try in Comet:

📹 Summarize the last video I watched →

📂 Group my research tabs →

🤝 Who am I meeting today? →

📆 What’s on my schedule tomorrow →

📰 Show interesting news from my feeds →

📋 What are my action items today →

🙅‍♀️ Close everything I haven’t touched in three days →

🏃‍♀️ Take me to my most visited page recently →

🌙 Move my next meeting to later in the evening →

🤳 Find interesting contacts in my inbound linkedin connection requests →

Designed for curiosity, built for answers

Reclaim your focus with Comet Assistant

It clicks, types, submits and autofills — so you don't have to.

Use smart actions with Perplexity

Use “Assistant” or “Summarize” to get quick answers, summaries, translations, and more—right from the page you’re on.

Let Comet do the work

Ask Comet to handle complex tasks like shopping, from comparing products and reading reviews, through to checkout.

Ask Comet to manage your email & calendar

Connect Gmail and Calendar for Comet to brief you for the day, find answers in your inbox, or send and schedule on your behalf.

Find answers from your own activity

You can ask Comet to search through your history, videos, and documents.

Focus your questions on specific tabs

Use the @tab feature to have Comet reference your open tabs—so answers stay relevant to what you're working on.

Settings to check

01

Make Comet your default browser

Go to Settings → Default browser

02

Import bookmarks and other add-ons from your old browser

Go to Settings → Import

03

Set advertising preferences

Go to Settings → Privacy → Ad block

Helpful information

Your data and privacy

To see how we protect your data, visit our Privacy page.

Send feedback or report a problem

Go to Menu → Share feedback.

You can still do it any time through Settings → Import from another browser.

Looking for more helpful tips for getting started with Comet?

Visit Comet Help Center

Looking for more helpful tips for getting started with Comet?

