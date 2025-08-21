Ways to use Comet
Ways to use Comet
Ways to use Comet
Browser by Perplexity
Browser by Perplexity
Browser by Perplexity
Explore real-world Comet use cases
Explore real-world Comet use cases
Explore real-world Comet use cases
Ways Comet can support your daily workflow:
Ways Comet can support your daily workflow:
Ways Comet can support your daily workflow:
Summarize videos you've watched
Summarize videos you've watched
Close files and tabs you haven’t touched in days
Close files and tabs you haven’t touched in days
Group your research tabs into collections
Group your research tabs into collections
Show you who you’re meeting with
Show you who you’re meeting with
Check your schedule for you
Check your schedule for you
Highlight interesting news from your feeds
Highlight interesting news from your feeds
List your action items for the day
List your action items for the day
Take you to your most visited recent page
Take you to your most visited recent page
Move your next meeting to a different time
Move your next meeting to a different time
Scan your LinkedIn for interesting connection requests
Scan your LinkedIn for interesting connection requests