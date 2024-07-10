Get started

Help your team get further, faster

Boost your team's efficiency with the most powerful AI-research assistant

TEAMS THAT LOVE ENTERPRISE PRO

Enterprise Pro keeps your team’s work secure.

We ensure only the right eyes see your data and nothing unwanted gets shared.

Increased Data Privacy

Your data stays yours, period. We never train our LLMs on our enterprise customers’ data.

Your data stays yours, period. We never train our LLMs on our enterprise customers’ data.

Enhanced Security

Manage threats and prevent data loss with real-time notifications of suspicious behavior or risky activities

Manage threats and prevent data loss with real-time notifications of suspicious behavior or risky activities

User Management

Add, remove, and manage team members easily.

Add, remove, and manage team members easily.

SOC2 Certification

Our security policies and controls continuously meet the highest industry standards so that you can run your business with peace of mind.

Our security policies and controls continuously meet the highest industry standards so that you can run your business with peace of mind.

Data Retention

Your queries stay private. Your files are deleted after 7 days.

Your queries stay private. Your files are deleted after 7 days.

Single Sign-On (SSO)

Securely integrate with your identity provider and enable users to log in with SSO.

Securely integrate with your identity provider and enable users to log in with SSO.

Imagine what your team can do with all this power.

Enterprise Pro helps your employees get fast, up-to-date, and reliable answers to their most complex questions without the usual need to click on different links, compare answers, or endlessly dig for information.

Unlimited Pro Searches per day

Pro Search includes three times as many sources and provides longer, more comprehensive answers.

Pro Search includes three times as many sources and provides longer, more comprehensive answers.

Access top AI models

Choose between GPT-4, Claude 3, or Perplexity’s model for concise, fast and accurate answers.

Choose between GPT-4, Claude 3, or Perplexity’s model for concise, fast and accurate answers.

Unlimited file uploads

Upload plain text, code, or PDFs and ask questions about their contents and we'll provide the answers.

Upload plain text, code, or PDFs and ask questions about their contents and we'll provide the answers.

Visualize your searches

Generate images and complement your search responses with visual representation.

Generate images and complement your search responses with visual representation.

Accelerate expertise across all of your teams.

TESTIMONIALS

Perplexity Enterprise Pro has allowed Databricks to substantially accelerate R&D, making it easier for our engineering, marketing, and sales teams to execute faster. We estimate it helps our team save 5k working hours monthly.

Ali Ghodsi, CEO of Databricks

Pricing

Self-Serve

Companies with fewer than 250 employees can access Enterprise Pro through a self-serve flow, with pricing at $40/month or $400/year per seat.

Custom

For larger enterprises, we offer flexible pricing based on the total number of seats purchased. Contact our team for a tailored quote.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Enterprise Pro?

Enterprise Pro is our solution for organizations that need to boost their productivity, leverage Perplexity's full capabilities, and meet strict security requirements. Enterprise Pro helps your people get fast, up-to-date, and reliable answers to their most complex questions without needing to click on different links, compare answers, or endlessly search the web for information.

Enterprise Pro is our solution for organizations that need to boost their productivity, leverage Perplexity's full capabilities, and meet strict security requirements. Enterprise Pro helps your people get fast, up-to-date, and reliable answers to their most complex questions without needing to click on different links, compare answers, or endlessly search the web for information.

What are the benefits of Enterprise Pro?

How secure is Enterprise Pro?

Can I use Enterprise Pro to ask questions about my internal data?

Get started with Enterprise Pro

Create an account

© 2024 PERPLEXITY AI, Inc. All rights reserved.

