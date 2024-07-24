PPLX-API Privacy Policy

Last updated: October 2, 2023

Introduction

Perplexity ("we", "us", or "our") is committed to protecting the privacy of our users. This Privacy Policy outlines how we collect, use, and disclose personal information when you use our AI API product. By using our services, you agree to the collection and use of information in accordance with this policy.

Information Collection and Use

We collect the following types of information:

API Usage Data : We collect information about your use of our API, such as the number of requests, the content of the requests, and the timestamps of the requests.

User Account Information: When you create an account with us, we collect your name, email address, and other relevant contact information.

We do not utilize the data provided to and generated by our API for the purpose of training Perplexity models or enhancing Perplexity's services. However, if you wish to contribute to the ongoing improvement of our models, you can complete this form to voluntarily share your data with us.

Data Retention

We retain your API Usage Data and User Account Information for a period of 30 days. After this period, the data may be deleted.

Opt-Out Policy

You have the right to opt out of our data retention policy. To do so, please update your account settings. If users choose to opt out of data retention, our policy dictates that API data will be deleted after a 30-day period. API prompts and conversations are not used for any Perplexity model training purposes.

Data Security

We take the security of your personal information seriously and implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect it from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. However, no method of transmission over the Internet or electronic storage is 100% secure, and we cannot guarantee absolute security.

Disclosure of Information

We may disclose your personal information if required to do so by law or in response to a valid request by public authorities (e.g., a court or a government agency). We may also disclose your personal information if we believe that such action is necessary to comply with a legal obligation, protect and defend our rights or property, or protect the safety of our users or the public.

Sharing of Information

We do not sell, trade, or otherwise share your personal information with third parties, except as described in this Policy. We may share your personal information with the following types of third parties:

Service providers. We may share personal information with service providers that perform certain services on our behalf. For example, we may use service providers to send email or other communications, process payments, or provide customer support.

Conditions Of Use

In using the Services provided by Perplexity, you agree to adhere to the following conditions. You are solely responsible for all content, including but not limited to code, video, images, information, data, text, software, messages, or other materials ("Content") that you transmit via the Services. Your use of the Services may also be subject to license and use restrictions set forth in the CreativeML Open RAIL-M License. The following are examples of the kind of Content and/or use that is illegal or prohibited by Perplexity. Perplexity reserves the right to investigate and take appropriate legal action against anyone who, in Perplexity's sole discretion, violates this provision, including without limitation, removing the offending Content from the Website or Services, suspending or terminating the account of such violators, and reporting them to applicable law enforcement authorities.

You agree to not use the Website or Services to:

Upload or transmit any Content that: (I) infringes any intellectual property or other proprietary rights of any party; (II) you do not have a right to upload under any law or under contractual or other relationships; (III) contains software viruses or any other computer code, files, or programs designed to interrupt, destroy, or limit the functionality of any computer software or hardware or telecommunications equipment; (IV) poses or creates a privacy or security risk to any person; (V) constitutes unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, promotional materials, commercial activities and/or sales, "junk mail," "spam," "chain letters," "pyramid schemes," "contests," "sweepstakes," or any other form of solicitation; (VI) is unlawful, harmful, threatening, abusive, harassing, tortious, excessively violent, defamatory, vulgar, obscene, pornographic, libelous, invasive of another's privacy, hateful racially, ethnically or otherwise objectionable; or (VII) in the sole judgment of Perplexity, is objectionable or which restricts or inhibits any other person from using or enjoying the Website or Services, or which may expose Perplexity or its users to any harm or liability of any type;

Violate any applicable local, state, national, or international law, or any regulations having the force of law;

Pretend to be someone or something else, or provide false information or misrepresent your connection to a person or entity;

Solicit personal information from anyone under the age of 18.

Gather or accumulate email addresses or any contact details of other users from the Website or Services through electronic or alternative methods with the intent of dispatching unsolicited emails or other unrequested communications.

Encourage or endorse any unlawful activities or ventures, or offer guidance on engaging in illegal actions.

Acquire or make an effort to access materials or information by any means that were not intentionally made accessible through the Website or Services.

Attempt to circumvent any technological measures implemented to safeguard the Services or associated technology.

Engage in reverse engineering, disassembling, decompiling, decoding, adapting, or any other efforts to obtain or access any part of the Services' source code, either in its entirety or in part, unless such code is explicitly released as open source and governed by an open source license that permits reverse engineering, copying, or other modifications.

Utilize the Services to generate harmful or offensive content (as determined solely by Perplexity) or any content that breaches a Perplexity policy; or employ the Services (or any aspect thereof or the technology within) in a way that infringes upon, wrongfully appropriates, or otherwise breaches the intellectual property rights or any other rights of individuals, or contravenes any applicable laws.

Changes to This Privacy Policy

We may update our Privacy Policy from time to time. We will notify you of any changes by posting the new Privacy Policy on this page. You are advised to review this Privacy Policy periodically for any changes. Changes to this Privacy Policy are effective when they are posted on this page.

Contact Us

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact us at support@perplexity.ai.