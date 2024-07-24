Perplexity's Privacy Policy

Last updated: June 4th, 2024.

This Privacy Notice describes how Perplexity AI, Inc. (“we”, “us,” “our”) collects, uses and discloses information about individuals who use our websites (www.perplexity.ai and https://labs.perplexity.ai), applications, services, tools and features, purchase our products or otherwise interact with us (collectively, the “Services”). For the purposes of this Privacy Notice, “you” and “your” means you as the user of the Services, whether you are a customer, website visitor, job applicant, representative of a company with whom we do business, or another individual whose information we have collected pursuant to this Privacy Notice. Please note that the Services are designed for users in the United States only and are not intended for users located outside the United States. This Privacy Notice does not cover the use of the Perplexity API Pro or Enterprise. Use of Perplexity API Pro or Enterprise is governed by the Terms and Conditions, including the Data Processing Addendum incorporated into such terms, that you agreed to when signing up for a subscription to those services.

Please read this Privacy Notice carefully. By using any of the Services, you agree to the collection, use, and disclosure of your information as described in this Privacy Notice. If you do not agree to this Privacy Notice, please do not use or access the Services.

CHANGES TO THIS PRIVACY NOTICE

We may modify this Privacy Notice from time to time, in which case we will update the “Last Updated” date at the top of this Privacy Notice. If we make material changes to the way in which we use or disclose information we collect, we will use reasonable efforts to notify you (such as by emailing you at the last email address you provided us, by posting notice of such changes on the Services, or by other means consistent with applicable law) and will take additional steps as required by applicable law. If you do not agree to any updates to this Privacy Notice, please do not continue using or accessing the Services.

COLLECTION AND USE OF YOUR INFORMATION

When you use or access the Services, we collect certain categories of information about you from a variety of sources.

Information You Provide to Us

Some features of the Services may require you to directly provide us with certain information about yourself. You may elect not to provide this information, but doing so may prevent you from using or accessing these features. Information that you directly submit through our Services includes:

Basic contact details, such as name, address, phone number, and email. We use this information to provide the Services, and to communicate with you (including to tell you about certain promotions or products or services that may be of interest to you).

Account information, such as name, username (email) and password. We use this information to provide the Services and to maintain and secure your account with us. If you choose to register an account, you are responsible for keeping your account credentials safe. We recommend you do not share your access details with anyone else. If you believe your account has been compromised, please contact us immediately.

Payment information, such as credit or debit card information and billing address, which we collect using a third party payment processor. We use this information to process your payment and provide the Services.

Applicant details, such as information included in your resume or CV, references, and job history. We use applicant details to process your application for employment and to evaluate your candidacy.

Your Input and Output, such as questions, prompts and other content that you input, upload or submit to the Services, and the output that you create. This content may constitute or contain personal information, depending on the substance and how it is associated with your account. We use this information to generate and output new content as part of the Services.

Any other information you choose to include in communications with us, for example, when sending a message through the Services or provide your size when purchasing certain products.

Information We Collect Automatically

We also automatically collect certain information about your interaction with the Services (“Usage Data”). To do this, we may use cookies and other tracking technologies (“Tracking Technologies”). Usage Data includes:

Device information, such as device type, operating system, unique device identifier, and internet protocol (IP) address.

Location information, such as approximate location.

Other information regarding your interaction with the Services, such as browser type, log data, date and time stamps, clickstream data, interactions with marketing emails, and ad impressions.

We use Usage Data to tailor features and content to you, run analytics and better understand user interaction with the Services. For more information on how we use Tracking Technologies and your choices, see the section below, Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies.

Information Collected From Other Sources

We may obtain information about you from outside sources, including information that we collect directly from third parties and information from third parties that you choose to share with us. Such information includes:

Analytics data we receive from analytics providers such as Google Analytics.

Information we receive from career websites, such as LinkedIn, Monster, or Indeed, which we use to process your application for employment.

Information we receive from consumer marketing databases or other data enrichment companies, which we use to better customize advertising and marketing to you.

Information we receive when you choose to link any third party platforms to your account, such as Google or Apple, which we use to maintain your account and login information.

Any information we receive from outside sources will be treated in accordance with this Privacy Notice. We are not responsible for the accuracy of the information provided to us by third parties and are not responsible for any third party’s policies or practices. For more information, see the section below, Third Party Websites and Links.

In addition to the specific uses described above, we may use any of the above information to provide you with and improve the Services (including our AI models) and to maintain our business relationship, including by enhancing the safety and security of our Services (e.g., troubleshooting, data analysis, testing, system maintenance, and reporting), providing customer support, sending service and other non-marketing communications, monitoring and analyzing trends, conducting internal research and development, complying with applicable legal obligations, enforcing any applicable terms of service, and protecting the Services, our rights, and the rights of our employees, users or other individuals.

Finally, we may deidentify or anonymize your information such that it cannot reasonably be used to infer information about you or otherwise be linked to you (“deidentified information”) (or we may collect information that has already been deidentified/anonymized), and we may use such deidentified information for any purpose. To the extent we possess or process any deidentified information, we will maintain and use such information in deidentified/anonymized form and not attempt to re-identify the information, except solely for the purpose of determining whether our deidentification/anonymization process satisfies legal requirements.

COOKIES AND OTHER TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES

Most browsers accept cookies automatically, but you may be able to control the way in which your devices permit the use of Tracking Technologies. If you so choose, you may block or delete our cookies from your browser; however, blocking or deleting cookies may cause some of the Services, including certain features and general functionality, to work incorrectly. If you have questions regarding the specific information about you that we process or retain, as well as your choices regarding our collection and use practices, please contact us using the information listed below.

To opt out of tracking by Google Analytics, click here.

Your browser settings may allow you to transmit a “do not track” signal, “opt-out preference” signal, or other mechanism for exercising your choice regarding the collection of your information when you visit various websites. Like many websites, our website is not designed to respond to such signals, and we do not use or disclose your information in any way that would legally require us to recognize opt-out preference signals. To learn more about “do not track” signals, you can visit http://www.allaboutdnt.com/.

DISCLOSURE OF YOUR INFORMATION

We may disclose your information to third parties for legitimate purposes subject to this Privacy Notice, including the following categories of third parties:

Company Group: Our affiliates or others within our corporate group.

Service Providers: Vendors or other service providers who help us provide the Services, including for system administration, cloud storage, security, customer relationship management, marketing communications, web analytics, payment networks, and payment processing.

Other Third Parties: Third parties to whom you request or direct us to disclose information, such as through your use of social media widgets or login integration.

Professional advisors: such as auditors, law firms, or accounting firms.

Business Transactions: Third parties in connection with or anticipation of an asset sale, merger, or other business transaction, including in the context of a bankruptcy.

We may also disclose your information as needed to comply with applicable law or any obligations thereunder or to cooperate with law enforcement, judicial orders, and regulatory inquiries, to enforce any applicable terms of service, and to ensure the safety and security of our business, employees, and users.

SOCIAL FEATURES

Certain features of the Services may allow you to initiate interactions between the Services and third-party services or platforms, such as social networks (“Social Features”). Social Features include features that allow you to access our pages on third-party platforms, and from there “like” or “share” our content. Use of Social Features may allow a third party to collect and/or use your information. If you use Social Features, information you post or make accessible may be publicly displayed by the third-party service. Both we and the third party may have access to information about you and your use of both the Services and the third-party service. For more information, see the section below, Third Party Websites and Links.

THIRD PARTY WEBSITES AND LINKS

We may provide links to third-party websites or platforms. If you follow links to sites or platforms that we do not control and are not affiliated with us, you should review the applicable privacy notice, policies and other terms. We are not responsible for the privacy or security of, or information found on, these sites or platforms. Information you provide on public or semi-public venues, such as third-party social networking platforms, may also be viewable by other users of the Services and/or users of those third-party platforms without limitation as to its use. Our inclusion of such links does not, by itself, imply any endorsement of the content on such platforms or of their owners or operators.

CHILDREN’S PRIVACY

Children under the age of 13 are not permitted to use the Services, and we do not seek or knowingly collect any personal information about children under 13 years of age. If we become aware that we have unknowingly collected information about a child under 13 years of age, we will make commercially reasonable efforts to delete such information. If you are the parent or guardian of a child under 13 years of age who has provided us with their personal information, you may contact us using the below information to request that it be deleted.

DATA SECURITY AND RETENTION

Despite our reasonable efforts to protect your information, no security measures are impenetrable, and we cannot guarantee “perfect security.” Any information you send to us electronically, while using the Services or otherwise interacting with us, may not be secure while in transit. We recommend that you do not use unsecure channels to send us sensitive or confidential information.

We retain your information for as long as is reasonably necessary for the purposes specified in this Privacy Notice. When determining the length of time to retain your information, we consider various criteria, including whether we need the information to continue to provide you the Services, resolve a dispute, enforce our contractual agreements, prevent harm, promote safety, security and integrity, or protect ourselves, including our rights, property or products.

You may opt out of information collection for AI, which would prohibit us from using your search information to improve our AI models in your settings page if you are logged into the Services. If you delete your account, we will delete your personal information from our servers within 30 days. Please contact us at support@perplexity.ai to request deletion.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS

This section applies to you only if you are a California resident (“resident” or “residents”). For purposes of this section, references to “personal information” shall include “sensitive personal information,” as these terms are defined under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”).

Processing of Personal Information

In the preceding 12 months, we collected and disclosed for a business purpose the following categories of personal information and sensitive personal information (denoted by *) about residents:

Company Group Service Provider Identifiers such as name, e-mail address, IP address

Service Providers Personal information categories listed in the California Customer Records statute such as name, address and telephone number Commercial information such as records of products or services purchased Internet or other similar network activity such as information regarding your interaction with the Platform Geolocation data such as IP address Professional or employment-related information such as title of profession, employer, professional background and other information provided by you when you apply for a job with us Non-public education information collected by certain federally funded institutions such as education records Account access credentials* such as account log-in



The specific business or commercial purposes for which we collect your personal information and the categories of sources from which we collect your personal information are described in the section above, Collection and Use Your Information. We only use and disclose sensitive personal information for the purposes specified in the CCPA. The criteria we use to determine how long to retain your personal information is described in the section above, Data Security and Retention.

We disclosed personal information over the preceding 12 months for the following business or commercial purposes:

to communicate with you, provide you with products and services, to market to you, etc.

to maintain and secure your account with us

to process your payment, to provide you with products or services you have requested

to evaluate your candidacy and process your application for employment.

Selling and/or Sharing of Personal Information

We do not “sell” or “share” (as those terms are defined under the CCPA) personal information, nor have we done so in the preceding 12 months. Further, we do not have actual knowledge that we “sell” or “share” personal information of residents under 16 years of age.

Your California Privacy Rights

As a California resident, you may have the rights listed below in relation to personal information that we have collected about you. However, these rights are not absolute, and in certain cases, we may decline your request as permitted by law.

Right to Know. You have a right to request the following information about our collection, use and disclosure of your personal information: categories of personal information we have collected, disclosed for a business purpose, ; categories of sources from which we collected personal information; the business or commercial purposes for collecting personal information; categories of third parties to whom the personal information was disclosed for a business purpose; and specific pieces of personal information we have collected.

Right to Delete. You have a right to request that we delete personal information we maintain about you.

Right to Correct. You have a right to request that we correct inaccurate personal information we maintain about you.

You may exercise any of these rights by contacting us using the information provided below. We will not discriminate against you for exercising any of these rights. We may need to collect information from you to verify your identity, such as your email address and government issued ID, before providing a substantive response to the request. You may designate, in writing or through a power of attorney document, an authorized agent to make requests on your behalf to exercise your rights. Before accepting such a request from an agent, we will require that the agent provide proof you have authorized them to act on your behalf, and we may need you to verify your identity directly with us.

Users Under 18

Any residents under the age of eighteen (18) who have registered to use the Services and who have posted content or information on the Services can request that such information be removed from the Services by contacting us at the e-mail or address set forth in the section below, How to Contact Us. Such request must state that they personally posted such content or information and detail where the content or information is posted. We will make reasonable good faith efforts to remove the post from prospective public view or anonymize it so the resident cannot be individually identified. This removal process cannot ensure complete or comprehensive removal. For instance, third parties may have republished the post, and archived copies of it may be stored by search engines and other parties that we do not control.

HOW TO CONTACT US

Should you have any questions about our privacy practices or this Privacy Notice, please email us at support@perplexity.ai.



