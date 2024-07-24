Blog

How should I fill out the Profile section of my Settings?

The AI profile on your settings page lets you set preferences and instructions for the AI. Introduce yourself for personalized answers. Share any information or instructions that the AI should know. Some suggestions for this are:

  1. Preferred formatting of responses

  2. List out your favourite things in different categories, such as: Hobbies, Food & Books.

  3. Preferred communication style (formal vs casual)

  4. Specify your goals and what you hope to get out of interacting with Perplexity

  5. Language

  6. Location

  7. Specific conditions or knowledge that needs to be applied to every query

