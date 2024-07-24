Blog

Careers

FAQ

Getting Started

Try Perplexity

Todas las preguntas frecuentes

What is a token and how many tokens can Perplexity read at once?

A token is a unit chunk of text. Perplexity AI reads and writes text one token at a time. Perplexity remembers all previous questions up to a context window, which is measured in tokens.

By default Perplexity reads at least 4000 tokens per question but it can read many more with file upload. Longer pasted text is converted to a file automatically.

To unlock longer context windows, please subscribe to Perplexity Pro. With a Pro subscription, file uploads can be read with a context window of at least 32000 tokens by GPT-4 or Claude 3. In addition, GPT-4 and Claude 3 can write up to 4000 tokens at a time.

COMPANY

About

Careers

Press Inquires

Privacy Policy

Terms & Conditions

PRODUCT

Desktop App

iPhone App

Android App

Search Companion

Default Search

RESOURCES

Getting Started

General FAQS

Technical FAQs

Give Feedback

LABS

PPLX-API Overview

Online LLMs

Playground

API Documentation

API FAQs

API Privacy Policy

API Terms of Service

FOLLOW US

X (Twitter)

Podcast

Discord

Threads

Linkedin

YouTube

© Copyright 2024 Perplexity — Where Knowledge Begins

COMPANY

About

Careers

Press Inquires

Privacy Policy

Terms & Conditions

RESOURCES

Getting Started

General FAQS

Technical FAQs

Give Feedback

LABS

PPLX-API Overview

Online LLMs

Playground

API Documentation

API FAQs

API Privacy Policy

API Terms of Service

FOLLOW US

X (Twitter)

Podcast

Discord

Threads

Linkedin

YouTube

© Copyright 2024 Perplexity — Where Knowledge Begins

COMPANY

About

Careers

Press Inquires

Privacy Policy

Terms & Conditions

PRODUCT

Desktop App

iPhone App

Android App

Search Companion

Default Search

RESOURCES

Getting Started

General FAQS

Technical FAQs

Give Feedback

LABS

PPLX-API Overview

Online LLMs

Playground

API Documentation

API FAQs

API Privacy Policy

API Terms of Service

FOLLOW US

X (Twitter)

Podcast

Discord

Threads

Linkedin

YouTube

© Copyright 2024 Perplexity — Where Knowledge Begins