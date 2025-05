US Equities Surge on Tariff Delay The S&P 500 rose 2.05% and the NASDAQ jumped 2.39% after President Trump postponed a planned 50% tariff on EU imports until July 9. This move eased immediate trade war concerns, fueling a broad-based rally across all sectors.

Consumer Confidence Rebounds Sharply US consumer confidence surged in May, with the Conference Board index jumping to 98 from 85.7 in April. The rebound reflects optimism as tariff threats recede and expectations for the economy and labor market improve.

Tech Stocks Lead Gains Ahead of Key Earnings Technology stocks, particularly in the NASDAQ, outperformed as investors positioned ahead of Nvidia's much-anticipated earnings. AI and semiconductor names rallied on hopes for strong results and guidance.

Treasury Yields Decline, Supporting Equities Long-term US Treasury yields fell sharply, with the 10-year dropping to 4.44%. Lower yields reduced borrowing cost concerns and provided a tailwind for risk assets.