Perplexity Pro is the most powerful way to search the internet with unlimited Pro Search, upgraded AI models, unlimited file upload, image generation, custom knowledge hubs, and collaborative spaces.

Standard Start for free, no credit card needed. Free Forever Continue with Free Unlimited free searches

3 Pro searches per day

Fast free AI model

Upload 3 files per day Professional Unlock the full capabilities of Perplexity and enjoy new perks as they are added. Monthly Continue with Pro Unlimited free searches

300+ Pro searches per day

Choose a smarter AI: pick from Deepseek R1, OpenAI o3-mini, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Sonar, and more

Upload unlimited files

Search your files in Spaces

Custom knowledge hubs and collaborative spaces Want Perplexity for your team or business? Learn More