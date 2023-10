I found several search results related to the topic of history books in 2023. Here is a summary of what I found:

The Senate awarded the 2023 Senate History Book Prize to Pierre-Yves Beaurepaire for his book "Les illuminati - De la société secrète aux théories du complot" 1 .

Editions Saphira has a selection of the best history books of 2023, including books on contemporary history, French history, ancient history, medieval history, and world history 2 5 .

The Prix Lycéen du Livre d'Histoire 2023 has been announced, and the five books selected for students to read are "Les Illuminati" by Pierre-Yves Beaurepaire, "Savoir et pouvoir en al-Andalus au XIe siècle" by Emmanuelle Tixier du Mesnil, "Le Roi-Soleil et Dieu" by Lucien Bély, "Le Siècle des Lumières" by Antoine Lilti, and "Les Femmes dans la Résistance" by Dominique Missika 3 4 .

Emmanuelle Tixier du Mesnil won the Grand Prix du Livre des Journées de l'Histoire 2023 for her book "Savoir et pouvoir en al-Andalus au XIe siècle" 6 .

Overall, it seems that there are many interesting history books to read in 2023, covering a wide range of topics and time periods.