3mo
EU AI act approved
On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the European Parliament approved the Artificial Intelligence Act, a significant piece of legislation aimed at ensuring the safety and compliance of AI systems with fundamental rights, while also fostering innovation within the European Union. This act is considered the world's first major regulatory framework specifically designed to govern artificial intelligence. The AI Act categorizes AI technologies based on their level of risk, ranging from "unacceptable" to high, medium, and low hazard. Technologies deemed "unacceptable" will be banned, while high-risk AI systems will face stringent obligations. The regulation is expected to enter into force at the end of the legislative term in May, after final checks and endorsement from the European Council, with staggered implementation starting from 2025. Key provisions of the AI Act include:
- Bans on prohibited practices, effective six months after the law comes into force.
- Codes of practice to be established nine months after the law comes into force.
- Rules for general-purpose AI, including governance, to be implemented 12 months after the law comes into force.
- Obligations for high-risk systems to be applied 36 months after the law comes into force.
