How long is a soccer game?

A typical professional soccer game consists of two 45-minute halves, with a 15-minute halftime break in between. This means the total regulation time for a soccer match is 90 minutes. However, the actual duration of a game often extends beyond 90 minutes due to several factors:

Stoppage Time

The referee adds stoppage time or injury time at the end of each half to compensate for time lost due to substitutions, injuries, celebrations, disciplinary actions, VAR reviews, and other stoppages. The amount of stoppage time can vary, but it typically ranges from 1-5 minutes per half in regular matches.

Extra Time

In knockout tournaments or cup competitions where a winner must be determined after a draw in regulation, the game goes into extra time after 90 minutes. Extra time consists of two 15-minute halves, with a short break in between, making it an additional 30 minutes of play.

Penalty Shootout

If the score remains tied after 90 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time, the match is decided by a penalty shootout. Each team takes turns shooting penalties from the penalty mark until one team has scored more goals than the other from the same number of kicks.

So while a soccer game is scheduled for 90 minutes, the actual duration can extend well beyond that, sometimes lasting over 2 hours when extra time and penalties are needed to determine a winner in important matches. For regular league games that can end in a draw, the match length is typically around 100-110 minutes including stoppage time.