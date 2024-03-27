teamperplexity
343
1
3mo
How long is a soccer game?
How long is a soccer game?
Pro Search
Sources
View 5 more
Answer
A typical professional soccer game consists of two 45-minute halves, with a 15-minute halftime break in between. This means the total regulation time for a soccer match is 90 minutes. However, the actual duration of a game often extends beyond 90 minutes due to several factors:
Stoppage TimeThe referee adds stoppage time or injury time at the end of each half to compensate for time lost due to substitutions, injuries, celebrations, disciplinary actions, VAR reviews, and other stoppages. The amount of stoppage time can vary, but it typically ranges from 1-5 minutes per half in regular matches.
Extra TimeIn knockout tournaments or cup competitions where a winner must be determined after a draw in regulation, the game goes into extra time after 90 minutes. Extra time consists of two 15-minute halves, with a short break in between, making it an additional 30 minutes of play.
Penalty ShootoutIf the score remains tied after 90 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time, the match is decided by a penalty shootout. Each team takes turns shooting penalties from the penalty mark until one team has scored more goals than the other from the same number of kicks. So while a soccer game is scheduled for 90 minutes, the actual duration can extend well beyond that, sometimes lasting over 2 hours when extra time and penalties are needed to determine a winner in important matches. For regular league games that can end in a draw, the match length is typically around 100-110 minutes including stoppage time.
How does overtime work?
Pro Search
Sources
View 5 more
Answer
According to the search results, here is how overtime (extra time) works in soccer:
Overtime Rules
- If a soccer game is tied after 90 minutes of regulation time, it goes into overtime, also called extra time.
- Overtime consists of two 15-minute halves, for a total of 30 additional minutes played.
- The full 30 minutes of overtime must be played, even if one team scores. There is no "golden goal" rule where the game ends when the first goal is scored in overtime.
- After the first 15-minute overtime half, there is a short break before teams switch sides and play the second 15-minute half.
- If the score remains tied after the full 30 minutes of overtime, the game proceeds to a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- In some lower-level competitions like high school soccer, different overtime formats like "golden goal" may be used instead of the standard 30-minute overtime period.
Does this differ by soccer league?
Pro Search
Sources
View 5 more
Answer
Yes, the overtime rules can differ slightly between different soccer leagues and competitions. Here are some of the key differences based on the search results: Professional Leagues/Tournaments:
- FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, etc.: If tied after 90 mins of regulation, there is a 30-minute overtime period split into two 15-minute halves. The full 30 minutes must be played even if a team scores. If still tied after overtime, it goes to a penalty kick shootout.
- Major League Soccer (MLS): Similar to FIFA, with two 15-minute overtime periods played in full. However, MLS has some additional substitution rules during overtime.
- For the 2022 season onwards, no overtime is played in regular season matches - games can end in a tie after 90 minutes.
- For NCAA tournament matches, there are two 10-minute overtime periods played in full, regardless of scoring. If still tied, it goes to penalty kicks. The "golden goal" rule was eliminated.
- Lower-level competitions may use "golden goal" where the game ends as soon as a team scores in overtime.
- Variations like "silver goal" where the half continues after a goal until completed have been tried but are not common.
Related
are there any differences in overtime rules between professional and amateur soccer leagues
how do soccer leagues determine the length of overtime periods
are there any differences in overtime rules between soccer leagues in different countries