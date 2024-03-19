Inflection founders join Microsoft

In a major shakeup in the AI industry, Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, co-founders of the prominent AI startup Inflection AI, are joining Microsoft to lead the company's newly formed consumer AI division called Microsoft AI

Key points:

Mustafa Suleyman, who previously co-founded DeepMind (acquired by Google in 2014), will serve as EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, reporting directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella .

Karén Simonyan, a renowned AI researcher and thought leader, is joining as Chief Scientist in the Microsoft AI group .

Several members of the Inflection AI team, including some of the most accomplished AI engineers and researchers, are also moving to Microsoft .

Suleyman will lead AI products and research for Microsoft's Copilot, Bing, and Edge .

As part of this transition, Inflection AI is shifting its focus to providing an API for its AI models, hosted on Microsoft Azure and other cloud platforms .

Microsoft had previously invested in Inflection AI, leading a $1.3 billion funding round less than a year ago .

This high-profile talent acquisition underscores Microsoft's aggressive push to bolster its AI capabilities and innovate in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. CEO Satya Nadella emphasized the importance of this move, stating that the company is only in the second year of the "AI platform shift" and must ensure it has the "capability and capacity to boldly innovate"