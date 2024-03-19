Perplexity Team
21,332
3,114
3mo
Inflection founders join Microsoft
Inflection founders join Microsoft
Sources
View 2 more
Answer
In a major shakeup in the AI industry, Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, co-founders of the prominent AI startup Inflection AI, are joining Microsoft to lead the company's newly formed consumer AI division called Microsoft AI. Key points:
- Mustafa Suleyman, who previously co-founded DeepMind (acquired by Google in 2014), will serve as EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, reporting directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
- Karén Simonyan, a renowned AI researcher and thought leader, is joining as Chief Scientist in the Microsoft AI group.
- Several members of the Inflection AI team, including some of the most accomplished AI engineers and researchers, are also moving to Microsoft.
- Suleyman will lead AI products and research for Microsoft's Copilot, Bing, and Edge.
- As part of this transition, Inflection AI is shifting its focus to providing an API for its AI models, hosted on Microsoft Azure and other cloud platforms.
- Microsoft had previously invested in Inflection AI, leading a $1.3 billion funding round less than a year ago.
Related
what is inflection ai and what does it do
what is the new consumer ai division at micrsoft
what other companies have hired inflection ai founders
View More