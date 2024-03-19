Perplexity Team
Nvidia powers humanoid robots
Nvidia powers humanoid robots
Nvidia has announced Project GR00T, a new hardware and software platform to power advanced humanoid robots with multimodal AI capabilities. Here are the key details:
Project GR00T is a general-purpose foundation model that enables humanoid robots to understand language, mimic motions, learn coordination and dexterity, and interact with the real world.2
- It leverages Nvidia's Isaac robotics platform which includes GPU-accelerated tools for AI perception, manipulation, simulation, and software development. New additions include Isaac Lab for virtual testing, Isaac Manipulator for robotic arms, and Isaac Perceptor for 360-degree vision.
- The AI runs on Nvidia's new Jetson Thor computing platform, which provides an 8x boost in GPU performance and 2.6x better CPU performance compared to the previous generation Jetson Orin.
Nvidia is collaborating with leading humanoid robotics companies like Agility Robotics, Apptronik, Boston Dynamics, and Figure to integrate Project GR00T into their robots. The goal is to accelerate the development of intelligent humanoids for applications in manufacturing, logistics, retail, healthcare and more.2
While still far from perfectly replicating human capabilities, the humanoid robotics industry is rapidly advancing and projected to become a $6 billion market within the next decade. Nvidia's Project GR00T aims to provide the foundational AI platform to power this new generation of smart, interactive robots.2
