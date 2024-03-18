Perplexity Team
YouTube labels AI-made videos
Starting from March 18, 2024, YouTube has implemented a new policy requiring creators to label videos that contain AI-generated or synthetic material that could be easily mistaken for real people, places, or events. This policy is part of YouTube's broader effort to increase transparency and prevent confusion or misinformation among viewers, especially in light of the rapid advancement and proliferation of generative AI tools. Creators uploading videos to YouTube must now use a new tool in the Creator Studio to disclose if their content includes altered or synthetic media. This disclosure will appear as a label in the video's expanded description or directly on the video player, particularly for content covering sensitive topics such as health, news, elections, or finance. The types of AI-generated content that require labeling include:
- Videos that make a real person say or do something they didn’t.
- Altered footage of real events and places.
- Realistic-looking scenes that didn’t actually occur.
