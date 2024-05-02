AI discovers 27,000 asteroids

The recent discovery of over 27,000 asteroids using artificial intelligence (AI) represents a significant advancement in the field of astronomy and asteroid detection. This breakthrough was achieved through a collaboration between the Asteroid Institute, the University of Washington, and Google Cloud. The team utilized a novel AI-powered algorithm named Tracklet-less Heliocentric Orbit Recovery (THOR) to analyze archived images from the National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab). This method allowed them to identify asteroids that had been previously overlooked in these images

The majority of these newly discovered asteroids are located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, a region already known to contain over 1.3 million asteroids. However, the discovery also includes more than 100 Near-Earth Asteroids, which are of particular interest due to their proximity to Earth. These findings are crucial as they enhance our ability to monitor these space rocks, which could potentially pose a threat to our planet

The use of AI in this context is particularly noteworthy. Traditional methods of asteroid detection involve scanning the sky with telescopes and looking for moving objects. The THOR algorithm, however, analyzes historical data, identifying patterns and movements that link different points of light across multiple images, which might represent the same moving asteroid. This approach not only improves the efficiency of asteroid detection but also demonstrates the potential of AI to transform how astronomical research is conducted

The project leveraged Google Cloud's computational power and data storage capabilities, which were essential for handling the massive datasets involved. The success of this initiative underscores the growing importance of AI and cloud technology in advancing scientific discovery and enhancing our understanding of the solar system

This development is a crucial step forward in our ability to map the solar system and protect Earth from potential asteroid collisions. It also sets the stage for future explorations and the potential use of similar technologies in other areas of space research