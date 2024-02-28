Adobe's AI tool for music

Adobe has introduced a groundbreaking AI tool named Project Music GenAI Control, designed to revolutionize the way music is created and edited. This prototype generative AI tool, announced during the Hot Pod Summit in Brooklyn, enables users to generate music from text descriptions or reference melodies and offers extensive editing capabilities within the same workflow. Users can input text prompts describing the desired music style, such as 'happy dance' or 'sad jazz,' and the tool generates music accordingly. Additionally, it allows for the customization of the generated music, including adjustments to tempo, intensity, repeating patterns, and structure. Users can also remix sections of music or create repeating loops, making it suitable for various content creation needs, such as backing tracks or background music for podcasts and animations

Developed in collaboration with researchers from the University of California and Carnegie Mellon University, Project Music GenAI Control stands out from existing generative music tools by offering a more integrated and user-friendly editing experience. Unlike other tools that require users to generate audio from scratch repeatedly until achieving the desired result or to use separate audio editing software for modifications, Adobe's tool provides "pixel-level control" for music, allowing for direct and detailed adjustments to the generated audio

Adobe emphasizes its commitment to ethical and legal considerations by training its generative AI tools on licensed or public domain data to avoid potential intellectual property issues. The company is also exploring watermarking technology to help identify audio produced by Project Music GenAI Control, although details about the implementation and effectiveness of this technology are still in progress

While the tool is currently in the research stage and lacks a user interface, Adobe's initiative represents a significant step forward in AI-powered music creation and editing. It opens up new possibilities for individuals without professional audio experience to bring their musical ideas to life and contributes to the ongoing discussion about the ethical and legal implications of AI-generated content

Project Music GenAI Control is part of Adobe's broader efforts to leverage AI in enhancing audio and video creation tools. Other projects, such as Project Sound Lift, demonstrate Adobe's commitment to using AI to solve common audio challenges, such as separating speech from background noise and enhancing voice recordings

Together, these developments highlight Adobe's role in advancing AI technology in creative industries, offering tools that simplify and enhance the creative process for professionals and hobbyists alike.