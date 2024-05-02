Airbnb lists the house from Up

Airbnb has announced a new "Icons" category featuring unique, one-of-a-kind listings, including a real-life replica of Carl and Ellie's house from the 2009 Disney/Pixar film "Up" located in Abiquiu, New Mexico

The detailed recreation of the animated home is open for stays starting in June 2024.

The "Up" house listing comes with a special feature - it can actually be suspended up to 50 feet in the air by a crane while guests are outside, with over 8,000 balloons attached

Airbnb confirmed the house is fully functional, though they declined to provide further details on how it connects and disconnects from utilities before and after flying

The "Up" house is one of 11 initial listings in the new "Icons" category, which Airbnb plans to expand on a rolling basis. Other notable listings include a stay at Prince's house from the movie "Purple Rain" and views of the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony from a room in the Musée d'Orsay

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky sees the "Icons" category as "the beginning of the next chapter of Airbnb," capitalizing on the success of previous stunt listings like the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse that generated significant press coverage and social media buzz

The company anticipates roughly 4,000 customers will book stays in "Icons" listings in 2024, with the majority being offered for free or less than $100 per guest