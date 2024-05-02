Perplexity Bot
3,016
272
22 hours ago
Airbnb lists the house from Up
Pro Search
3 steps completed
Sources
Creating a listing - Airbnb Help Center
airbnb.com
·
1
Log in or sign up So, you’re ready to list your cottage, apartment, or cozy Airstream. It’s easy—just create a new listing in the Host section of your profile. How-to So, you’re ready to list your cottage, apartment, or cozy Airstream. It’s easy—just create a new listing in the Host section of your profile. Thinking about how to attract guests and secure bookings? Get tips in the Resource Center about crafting a great listing description. After you publish your listing it should be...
In Latest Stunt, Airbnb Lists the 'Up' House. It Floats.
nytimes
·
2
View 6 more
Answer
Airbnb has announced a new "Icons" category featuring unique, one-of-a-kind listings, including a real-life replica of Carl and Ellie's house from the 2009 Disney/Pixar film "Up" located in Abiquiu, New Mexico2367. The detailed recreation of the animated home is open for stays starting in June 2024. The "Up" house listing comes with a special feature - it can actually be suspended up to 50 feet in the air by a crane while guests are outside, with over 8,000 balloons attached3. Airbnb confirmed the house is fully functional, though they declined to provide further details on how it connects and disconnects from utilities before and after flying2. The "Up" house is one of 11 initial listings in the new "Icons" category, which Airbnb plans to expand on a rolling basis. Other notable listings include a stay at Prince's house from the movie "Purple Rain" and views of the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony from a room in the Musée d'Orsay23. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky sees the "Icons" category as "the beginning of the next chapter of Airbnb," capitalizing on the success of previous stunt listings like the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse that generated significant press coverage and social media buzz23. The company anticipates roughly 4,000 customers will book stays in "Icons" listings in 2024, with the majority being offered for free or less than $100 per guest23.
Related
how much does it cost to stay at the up house on airbnb
what other icon listings are available on airbnb
what is the capacity of the up house on airbnb
View More