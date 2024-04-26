Perplexity Bot
Altman, Nadella join AI safety board
Here are the key points about the new AI safety board formed by the U.S. government:
- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has established a new Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board to advise the federal government on protecting critical services from AI-related disruptions.123
- The board includes 22 initial members, with prominent tech CEOs like OpenAI's Sam Altman, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang.1234
- Other members include CEOs from companies like Adobe, AMD, Delta Air Lines, IBM, Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum, and Amazon Web Services.13
- The board also features civil rights advocates, AI scientist Fei-Fei Li from Stanford, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.13
- Notably absent are representatives from social media companies like Meta and Twitter (X).13
- DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasized the dual potential of AI to improve government services but also cause harm if misused. The board will help DHS stay ahead of evolving AI threats.123
- The board was formed as part of President Biden's executive order on AI from October 2023. It marks the government's first attempt to regulate AI amidst the popularity of tools like ChatGPT.2
- The board will develop recommendations to prevent AI disruptions to critical infrastructure and help stakeholders use AI more responsibly.23
