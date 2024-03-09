Americans' net worth hits record

In 2023, American households experienced a significant increase in net worth, reaching a record high of $156.2 trillion, an 8% rise from the previous year. This surge was primarily fueled by a robust performance in the stock market, with the total value of stocks owned by Americans climbing to $47.5 trillion, up from $39.7 trillion at the end of 2022

The Federal Reserve highlighted that the increase in household net worth was largely driven by a $4.7 trillion rise in the value of directly and indirectly held corporate equity during the fourth quarter, despite a $0.4 trillion decrease in the value of real estate on household balance sheets

The stock market's rally, which has continued into 2024, was sparked by significant enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, particularly following Nvidia's strong fourth-quarter earnings report, and optimism that the Federal Reserve would soon lower interest rates

This optimism was further bolstered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating a potential easing of monetary policy within the year

The Federal Reserve's report also noted a 2.4% increase in household debt in the fourth quarter, attributed to a 3.3% rise in consumer credit and a 2.1% increase in mortgage debt

This financial landscape reflects a broader trend of wealth accumulation during the pandemic era, where from 2019 to 2022, Americans' net worth surged by a record 37%, driven by gains in home values and stock market performance

However, this period also saw widening income inequality and challenges in housing affordability

Overall, the record-high net worth of American households in 2023 underscores the significant impact of stock market gains on wealth accumulation, amidst broader economic trends and monetary policy shifts.