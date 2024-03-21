Android 15 satellite messaging

Android 15 is set to introduce satellite messaging capabilities, a feature that has been anticipated since the iPhone 14 debuted with emergency satellite connectivity. This development is part of Google's broader efforts to enhance Android's functionality and ensure its competitiveness with iOS. The satellite messaging feature in Android 15 will allow users to send and receive text messages via satellite, extending communication capabilities beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks. This is particularly beneficial in areas where cellular connectivity is spotty or non-existent.

The satellite messaging feature is being developed in collaboration with T-Mobile and SpaceX. The partnership, announced in 2022, aims to leverage SpaceX's Starlink satellites for "Direct to Cell" connectivity, enabling existing LTE phones to communicate with satellites without requiring any hardware modifications, firmware updates, or special applications

This initiative is expected to roll out in 2024, starting with text messaging services. The first batch of Starlink satellites equipped with Direct to Cell capabilities was launched in February 2024, indicating progress towards the implementation of this technology

Google's integration of satellite messaging into Android 15 is evident from the discovery of a new Satellite Messaging page within the settings of the latest Android 14 beta. This page suggests that users will be able to send and receive text messages via satellite as part of an eligible mobile plan, although the feature will be limited to certain areas and will not support phone calls

The page also hints at a partnership with T-Mobile for satellite coverage in the US, further supported by the fact that tapping the "Add satellite messaging" button redirects to a T-Mobile satellite coverage page

The second developer preview of Android 15, released on March 21, 2024, officially confirmed the inclusion of satellite messaging support. This preview introduced several other improvements, including enhancements to contactless payments, multi-language recognition, volume consistency, and PDF interactions

Google's press release for this developer preview highlighted the support for preloaded Rich Communication Services (RCS) applications to utilize satellite connectivity for messaging

In summary, Android 15's satellite messaging feature represents a significant step forward in expanding communication capabilities to areas beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks. Through partnerships with T-Mobile and SpaceX, Google aims to provide Android users with the ability to send and receive text messages via satellite, ensuring connectivity even in the most remote locations