Anthropic hires Instagram co-founder

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has appointed Mike Krieger, co-founder of Instagram, as its new Chief Product Officer. This strategic hire aims to leverage Krieger's extensive experience in product development and user experience to expand Anthropic's AI offerings, particularly its generative AI chatbot, Claude.

Key Points:

Role and Responsibilities : Krieger will oversee product engineering, management, and design at Anthropic. His role includes driving the expansion of Claude's enterprise applications and making the AI assistant more accessible to a broader audience 1 2 3 5 8 10 11 12 14 15 .

Background : Krieger co-founded Instagram with Kevin Systrom in 2010, where he served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) until 2018. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in scaling Instagram to over a billion users and expanding its engineering team to more than 450 members 4 6 8 9 15 .

Artifact : After leaving Instagram, Krieger co-founded Artifact, an AI-powered personalized news app, with Systrom. Artifact was designed to curate news articles using machine learning and generative AI. The app was acquired by Yahoo in April 2024 1 2 3 5 7 18 .

Anthropic's Goals : Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI employees, focuses on creating reliable and interpretable AI systems. The company aims to compete with major AI players like OpenAI and Google by enhancing its AI models and expanding its market presence. Krieger's appointment is seen as a move to strengthen Anthropic's product development and user engagement strategies 1 2 3 5 8 10 11 12 14 15 .

Claude AI : Anthropic's flagship product, Claude, is a generative AI chatbot that competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. The company has recently launched enterprise subscription plans and mobile apps to broaden Claude's reach 1 2 3 5 8 10 11 12 14 15 .

Krieger's expertise in building user-friendly products is expected to be instrumental in Anthropic's efforts to innovate and scale its AI solutions, particularly in professional and enterprise settings.