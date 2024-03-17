New
Apple AirTag lawsuit

Answer
Apple is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations that its AirTag devices have been used for stalking purposes. The lawsuit claims that Apple rushed AirTags to market with insufficient safeguards to prevent their misuse for stalking, making them the "weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers" due to their affordability and ease of use
1
2
4
14
. Despite Apple's efforts to dismiss the lawsuit, a judge in California ruled that the plaintiffs have made sufficient claims for negligence and product liability, allowing the lawsuit to proceed
1
9
15
. The plaintiffs argue that Apple was warned about the risks posed by AirTags and that the company could be legally blamed under California law when the tracking devices are used for misconduct
1
19
. Apple has responded by highlighting its efforts to implement safety features designed to thwart stalking attempts, including updates that made AirTags emit a loud sound when separated from their owner and notifications about unknown trackers
1
6
. However, the lawsuit contends that these measures are inadequate
17
. The case highlights the broader issue of the potential misuse of tracking technology and raises questions about the responsibilities of tech companies to prevent such misuse.
