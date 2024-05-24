Apple foldable MacBook rumors

Apple is rumored to be developing a foldable MacBook, with several key details emerging from various sources. Here are the main points:

Release Date

The foldable MacBook is expected to launch between late 2025 and 2026. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, has suggested that mass production of the foldable display panels by LG could begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, leading to a potential release in 2026

Screen Sizes

Two screen sizes are being considered for the foldable MacBook:

18.8 inches : When folded, this would resemble a 13- to 14-inch MacBook.

20.2 inches : When folded, this would resemble a 14- to 15-inch MacBook .

Design and Features

Crease-Free Display : Apple is focusing on creating a nearly crease-free foldable display, which is a significant improvement over current foldable devices that often have visible creases .

All-Screen Design : The foldable MacBook is expected to feature an all-screen design without a physical keyboard, potentially using a digital keyboard with haptic feedback .

M5 Chip : The device is likely to be powered by Apple's next-generation M5 chip, which aligns with the expected timeline of the M4 chip spreading across the Mac lineup by the end of 2025 .

Production and Cost

High Component Costs : The advanced technology required for the crease-free display and hinge integration is expected to be costly, with estimates suggesting the panel and hinge could cost around $600–650 and $200–250, respectively .

Premium Pricing : Due to the high component costs, the foldable MacBook is anticipated to have a premium price point, potentially comparable to the Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 .

Collaboration with LG Display

Apple is collaborating with LG Display to develop the foldable screens, leveraging LG's expertise in flexible OLED technology

Market Impact

The foldable MacBook is expected to ship over 1 million units in 2026, indicating strong anticipated demand for this innovative device

In summary, Apple's foldable MacBook is shaping up to be a high-end, all-screen device with advanced display technology and powerful performance, set to potentially redefine the laptop market upon its release in 2026.