Apple unveils M3 MacBook Air

Answer
Apple has introduced the new MacBook Air models with 13-inch and 15-inch displays, powered by the M3 chip. The M3 chip is built using 3-nanometer technology and offers significant performance improvements over previous models, with up to a 60% speed increase compared to the M1 chip and up to 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air
1
. The new MacBook Air models are designed to be highly portable, with a super-thin and light design, and they offer up to 18 hours of battery life
5
1
. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at $1,099, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,299. Both models are available for education at a discounted price of $999 and $1,199, respectively
3
1
. Customers can order the new MacBook Air starting March 4, with availability beginning on Friday, March 8
7
. The laptops come in four colors: midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray
1
. The new MacBook Air models feature a Liquid Retina Display with 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors. They can support up to two external displays when the lid is closed and offer improved Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
5
. Other features include a 1080p webcam, two Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, speakers with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, and Touch ID
5
. Apple emphasizes the M3 MacBook Air's capabilities for AI applications, with a faster and more efficient 16-core Neural Engine and accelerators in the CPU and GPU to enhance on-device machine learning
5
. The new MacBook Air is also the first Apple product to be made with 50 percent recycled content, including 100 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure, contributing to Apple's environmental goals
6
.
