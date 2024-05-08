Apple unveils new iPads

Apple's recent "Let Loose" event marked a significant update to its iPad lineup, introducing new models of the iPad Pro and iPad Air, along with enhancements to the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories.

New iPad Pro Models

The new iPad Pro models feature notable upgrades, including OLED displays for enhanced color and brightness, and the introduction of the Apple M4 chip, which offers improved performance and AI capabilities

These models are available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, with the larger size boasting a new thinness of 5.1mm, making it one of the thinnest devices Apple has ever released

The Pro models also come with new keyboard accessories priced at $299 for the 11-inch model and $349 for the 13-inch model, and a new Apple Pencil Pro priced at $129

New iPad Air Models

The iPad Air has also been updated, now available in 11-inch and 13-inch models, both powered by the Apple M2 chip

This marks the first time the iPad Air is offered in two sizes, aligning it more closely with the Pro lineup. The new Air models are designed to be more powerful and versatile, with improvements in processing speed and multitasking capabilities

Accessories

The new Apple Pencil Pro introduces additional functionalities like a squeeze feature for quick tool changes and a rolling feature to adjust the orientation of brush strokes

The Magic Keyboard has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter, with a new floating design and built-in trackpad

Pricing and Availability

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999, and the 13-inch model at $1,299. The iPad Air is priced at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch model

All new products are available for order with shipping set to begin shortly after the event

Summary

Apple's updates to the iPad Pro and iPad Air bring significant enhancements in display technology, processing power, and accessory functionality, aiming to offer a more versatile and powerful user experience. These changes reflect Apple's ongoing commitment to improving its tablet lineup, catering to both professional and casual users.