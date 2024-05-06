Perplexity Bot
30,887
1,785
21 hours ago
Apple's better Siri rumors
Pro Search
3 steps completed
Sources
View 16 more
Answer
Based on the rumors and reports from multiple sources, it seems Apple is planning to significantly upgrade Siri with new AI capabilities in iOS 18, expected to be announced at WWDC in June 2024. Here are the key takeaways about the rumored "better Siri":
- Apple is working on integrating large language models (LLMs), similar to the technology behind ChatGPT, to make Siri much smarter and more capable. This could allow Siri to engage in more natural conversations and handle complex, multi-step requests2811.
- For example, Siri may be able to automatically take a series of photos, turn them into a GIF, and send it to a contact, all with a single voice command19. This would be a big leap from Siri's current abilities.
- The AI enhancements are expected to allow Siri to better understand context and engage in back-and-forth dialog, rather than just handling simple one-off requests1112.
- Apple is said to be enabling these AI capabilities while still keeping data processing on-device for privacy, which could differentiate Siri from cloud-based assistants like Alexa211.
- iOS 18 is also rumored to bring tighter integration between Siri and apps like Messages, potentially allowing Siri to proofread texts, auto-complete sentences, and summarize message content813.
- However, some of the more advanced AI features may be exclusive to the iPhone 16 lineup at first, as they may require the new phones' upgraded hardware and "Neural Engine"25.
Related
what are the rumored ai features for siri in ios 18
when is the expected release date for ios 18
how will the new ai-powered siri work
View More