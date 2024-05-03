Apple's historic $110b share buyback

Apple recently announced a record-breaking $110 billion share buyback plan, the largest in U.S. corporate history

This surpasses Apple's own previous record of $100 billion in share repurchases authorized in 2018

The massive buyback comes amid challenging earnings for the company. Apple reported a 10% decline in iPhone sales, suggesting weak demand for its latest iPhone 15 lineup released in September. Despite the drop in its core product revenue, Apple exceeded investor expectations with better-than-estimated sales and a forecast of returning to revenue growth in the current period

Analysts see the buyback as a signal that Apple is transitioning from a high-growth company to a value stock that returns money to shareholders. Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, noted "Apple may be acknowledging that they are becoming a value stock that returns money to shareholders rather than a high powered growth stock that needs its cash for R&D or expansion."

However, some argue that Apple's increasing reliance on share buybacks to boost earnings per share (EPS) is concerning. Over the past decade, Apple's EPS has grown at double the rate of its actual net earnings, largely due to its aggressive share repurchase program

If Apple were to cut back on buybacks, either due to negative earnings growth, high interest rates, or potential corporate tax changes, its premium valuation could diminish

Apple faces challenges in key markets like China, where sales continue to slow

The company is also under scrutiny from U.S. and EU antitrust regulators

Despite these headwinds, the record buyback announcement drove a surge of up to 7.9% in Apple's stock price in after-hours trading

In summary, while the $110 billion buyback is a bold move by Apple to return capital to shareholders, it also highlights the company's shifting growth prospects and increasing dependence on financial engineering to drive earnings growth. Investors should monitor how Apple navigates slowing product sales, regulatory challenges, and its ability to develop new revenue streams in the years ahead.