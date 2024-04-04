Billie Eilish against AI-made music

Billie Eilish, along with numerous other artists, has taken a stand against the use of artificial intelligence in music production that infringes upon and devalues the rights of human artists. This collective stance is articulated through an open letter organized by the Artist Rights Alliance, which has been signed by over 200 musicians, including prominent figures like Pearl Jam, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry, as well as the estates of Bob Marley and Frank Sinatra

The letter emphasizes the potential of AI to advance human creativity when used responsibly but condemns the unethical employment of AI that aims to replace the work of human artists and dilute the royalty pools. The signatories express concern that such practices could lead to a catastrophic impact on working musicians, artists, and songwriters who are already struggling to make ends meet in the streaming era

The artists are urging tech companies, AI developers, and digital music services to pledge not to develop or deploy AI music-generation technology that undermines or replaces human artistry or denies fair compensation for their work. The letter calls for a halt to the "predatory use of AI" that could steal professional artists' voices and likenesses, violate creators' rights, and destroy the music ecosystem

This movement among artists comes in response to the growing sophistication of AI tools that can generate music and mimic the styles of existing artists, raising complex copyright and ethical issues. The controversy has been further fueled by instances such as the AI-generated song "Heart on My Sleeve," which featured imitations of Drake and The Weeknd's voices without their consent, leading to a broader discussion about the implications of AI in the creative process and the protection of artists' rights

The open letter represents a significant moment in the music industry as it grapples with the rapid advancement of AI technology and its potential impact on human creativity and the livelihoods of those who contribute to the cultural landscape