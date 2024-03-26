Boeing CEO resigns

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced his resignation, set to take effect at the end of 2024, amid ongoing safety concerns and scrutiny following a series of incidents involving Boeing aircraft, most notably the Alaska Airlines 737 Max door blowout incident in January. This decision is part of a broader management shake-up at Boeing, which also sees the departure of Stan Deal, the CEO and president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Larry Kellner, the chair of Boeing's board of directors. Stephanie Pope, previously Boeing's chief operating officer since January, will replace Deal effective immediately, while Steve Mollenkopf, a former Qualcomm CEO and a Boeing board member since 2020, has been elected to succeed Kellner

The Alaska Airlines incident, where a door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max 9, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane, has been described as a "watershed moment" for Boeing by Calhoun. This incident has intensified scrutiny from regulators, customers, and the public towards Boeing's quality control and safety standards. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been involved in investigations following the incident, which led to the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. Preliminary investigations revealed that several critical bolts had been missing from the panel before take-off, raising questions about Boeing's manufacturing practices

Calhoun's tenure as CEO began in 2020, following the resignation of Dennis Muilenburg, who left after the 2018 and 2019 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people. These crashes and the subsequent grounding of the 737 Max fleet had already put Boeing under significant pressure. Calhoun's leadership saw Boeing through the ungrounding of the 737 Max in November 2020, but the company continued to face challenges, including the recent Alaska Airlines incident and difficulties in certifying new aircraft models like the 777X, 737 Max 7, and 737 Max 10

In his resignation announcement, Calhoun emphasized the need for Boeing to continue responding to the Alaska Airlines incident with "humility and complete transparency" and to maintain a "total commitment to safety and quality at every level" of the company. He expressed his belief that Boeing would emerge from its current challenges as a better company, highlighting the importance of the leadership transition in achieving this goal