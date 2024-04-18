Boston Dynamics debuts humanoid robot

Boston Dynamics has recently introduced a new version of its humanoid robot, Atlas, which is now all-electric, marking a significant shift from the previous hydraulic models. This new Atlas robot features advanced capabilities, including 360-degree joints that allow for a wide range of inhuman movements, making it the "world's most dynamic humanoid robot"

The design of the new Atlas is sleeker and more consumer-friendly, with covers around major components and a large status light on the head, which is reminiscent of the power button on the Spot robot assembly line

The transition to an all-electric system addresses the limitations imposed by the hydraulic system used in the older models, such as leaks and restricted movement due to the hydraulic lines

This change not only enhances the robot's performance but also its aesthetic and functional appeal, potentially paving the way for commercial applications. The new Atlas is designed to be stronger, more dexterous, and agile than its predecessors, capable of performing complex movements like cartwheels and backflips with more fluidity

Boston Dynamics has announced that the electric Atlas will undergo pilot testing at Hyundai facilities starting next year, indicating a strategic move towards commercialization

This new phase in the Atlas program reflects Boston Dynamics' ongoing commitment to innovation in the field of humanoid robotics, building on their previous successes and learning from the challenges encountered with the hydraulic models.

The introduction of the new electric Atlas comes shortly after the retirement of the hydraulic Atlas, which had been a prominent figure in robotics for nearly a decade. The hydraulic Atlas was known for its impressive capabilities and viral video performances, but it will now be replaced by this more advanced and commercially viable electric model