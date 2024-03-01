Brave's Leo AI assistant is an AI-powered feature integrated into the Brave browser, designed to enhance user interaction with web content through a variety of tasks while prioritizing user privacy. Leo allows users to ask questions, summarize webpages, create content, translate languages, and transcribe audio and video, all within the browser interface. It is available on desktop platforms (macOS, Windows, and Linux) and has recently been launched for Android users, with an iOS release expected soon

Leo operates without requiring users to create an account or log in, ensuring privacy and anonymity. The AI assistant does not record or share chats, nor does it use conversations for model training. All interactions with Leo are private, with inputs submitted anonymously through a reverse-proxy, and responses are discarded immediately after generation

The free version of Brave Leo includes access to several language models: Mixtral 8x7B, Claude Instant, and Llama 2 13B, each with specific rate limits. For users seeking more capabilities and higher rate limits, Brave offers a Leo Premium subscription at $15 per month, which includes the same models but with fewer restrictions

To use Leo, desktop users can type a question in the address bar and select "Ask Leo" from the suggestions or open the sidebar and click the Leo icon. On Android, users can begin typing in the address bar and click 'Ask Leo,' or access the chat experience through the three-dot menu and tap 'Leo'

Despite its capabilities, users should be aware that Leo's responses may contain inaccuracies or biases, and it is recommended to double-check the information provided. Leo is also known to "hallucinate," which is a common challenge with large language models (LLMs), where the AI might generate incorrect or nonsensical information

In summary, Brave Leo is a privacy-focused AI assistant that offers a range of functionalities directly within the Brave browser, with a commitment to user privacy and security. It is available for free with the option to upgrade for enhanced features and fewer limitations.