Chinese room thought experiment
The Chinese room thought experiment, proposed by philosopher John Searle, is a famous argument against the notion of "strong AI" - the idea that appropriately programmed computers can have genuine understanding and mental states. The key points of the thought experiment are:
- Imagine a native English speaker who knows no Chinese locked in a room full of boxes of Chinese symbols (a data base) and a book of instructions for manipulating the symbols (the program).
- Imagine that people outside the room send in other Chinese symbols (questions) which the person in the room looks up in the program and follows the instructions for what symbols to send back out (answers).
- To the people outside the room, it appears the room understands Chinese. But the person inside doesn't understand a word of Chinese. The person is simply following a program, manipulating symbols based on their syntax, without any understanding of their meaning or semantics.
