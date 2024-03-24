Chunks of Starship sold on eBay

Chunks of SpaceX's Starship, specifically ceramic heat shield tiles from exploded prototypes, have become sought-after collectibles on eBay. These rare items, remnants of SpaceX's ambitious Starship project, are being sold online, attracting buyers interested in owning a piece of space exploration history. The demand for these pieces has contributed to a growing market for unique mementos related to space missions and technology.

The sale of Starship wreckage and components on eBay is not a new phenomenon. Parker, a relic hunter in Texas, has been selling Starship wares on the platform for over two and a half years. As of January 2024, there were 27 entries for Starship heat shield chunks and other related items on eBay, indicating a steady interest in these artifacts

The prices for these SpaceX Starship pieces vary widely, ranging from $30 for a broken tile to over $2,000 for more significant or rare pieces. This wide price range reflects the varying degrees of rarity and desirability among collectors and enthusiasts

This trend underscores the public's fascination with space exploration and the desire to own a tangible piece of these groundbreaking missions. The sale of SpaceX Starship components on eBay serves as a testament to the enduring allure of space and the achievements of companies like SpaceX in pushing the boundaries of what is possible