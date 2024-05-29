Perplexity Team
Cosmic rays date archaeological site
Recent research has demonstrated the innovative use of cosmic rays to precisely date archaeological sites, particularly a prehistoric settlement in northern Greece. This breakthrough combines traditional dendrochronology and radiocarbon dating with the identification of cosmic ray events, known as Miyake events, to establish accurate chronological reference points.
Key Findings
Dating the Dispilio Settlement:
- Researchers from the University of Bern successfully dated the prehistoric settlement of Dispilio in northern Greece to between 5328 and 5140 BC. This was achieved by analyzing tree rings from 787 pieces of timber and identifying a spike in radiocarbon content corresponding to a Miyake event in 5259 BC.
- Miyake Events:
Implications for Archaeology:
- This method allows for the precise dating of wooden structures and settlements, even in regions where traditional dendrochronological chronologies are not available. It offers a new level of accuracy in dating prehistoric sites, which can now be linked to the "Dispilio Chronology" and potentially other regional chronologies in Southeast Europe.
ConclusionThe use of cosmic rays, specifically through the identification of Miyake events, represents a significant advancement in archaeological dating techniques. This method not only enhances the precision of dating prehistoric sites but also paves the way for developing regional chronologies in areas previously lacking consistent dendrochronological records. The research conducted at the Dispilio site exemplifies the potential of this innovative approach to revolutionize our understanding of ancient human history.
