Cosmic rays date archaeological site

Recent research has demonstrated the innovative use of cosmic rays to precisely date archaeological sites, particularly a prehistoric settlement in northern Greece. This breakthrough combines traditional dendrochronology and radiocarbon dating with the identification of cosmic ray events, known as Miyake events, to establish accurate chronological reference points.

Key Findings

Dating the Dispilio Settlement : Researchers from the University of Bern successfully dated the prehistoric settlement of Dispilio in northern Greece to between 5328 and 5140 BC. This was achieved by analyzing tree rings from 787 pieces of timber and identifying a spike in radiocarbon content corresponding to a Miyake event in 5259 BC . Miyake Events : Named after physicist Fusa Miyake, these events are characterized by global spikes in cosmic rays, likely caused by solar flares, which increase the radioactive carbon content in the atmosphere. These spikes are deposited in tree rings and can be used as precise dating markers . Methodology : The combination of dendrochronology and radiocarbon dating involves measuring the annual growth rings in trees and the decay rate of the radioactive carbon isotope 14 C ^{14}C 14 C . The sudden increase in 14 C ^{14}C 14 C during a Miyake event provides a reliable anchor point for dating . Implications for Archaeology : This method allows for the precise dating of wooden structures and settlements, even in regions where traditional dendrochronological chronologies are not available. It offers a new level of accuracy in dating prehistoric sites, which can now be linked to the "Dispilio Chronology" and potentially other regional chronologies in Southeast Europe .

Conclusion

The use of cosmic rays, specifically through the identification of Miyake events, represents a significant advancement in archaeological dating techniques. This method not only enhances the precision of dating prehistoric sites but also paves the way for developing regional chronologies in areas previously lacking consistent dendrochronological records. The research conducted at the Dispilio site exemplifies the potential of this innovative approach to revolutionize our understanding of ancient human history.