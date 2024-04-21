Dali lobster phone uses AI

The "Ask Dalí" installation at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, offers visitors a unique interactive experience with a digital replica of Salvador Dalí, the renowned Surrealist artist. This AI-powered feature is centered around a replica of Dalí's famous Lobster Telephone sculpture. Visitors can lift the receiver of this crustacean-shaped phone to ask questions and receive responses generated by artificial intelligence

The AI utilizes a model based on OpenAI's GPT-4, trained with Dalí's archival audio and writings, including his Mystical Manifesto, Diary of a Genius, and The Secret Life of Salvador Dalí. This allows the AI to mimic Dalí's unique style of speaking and his imaginative responses

The voice of Dalí, delivered in heavily-accented English, reflects the artist's eccentric personality and cryptic way of communication, famously captured in his response to whether he was crazy: "Dalí is almost crazy. But the only difference between crazy people and Dalí is Dalí is not crazy"

Since its launch on April 11, 2024, coinciding with the anticipation of Dalí's 120th birthday, the installation has answered over 3,000 questions from visitors. These inquiries range from interpretations of his artworks, like the melting clocks, to existential themes concerning life, love, and death

The AI often references Dalí's wife, Gala, particularly when discussing topics related to love

"Ask Dalí" is part of the museum's ongoing effort to integrate technology into its exhibits, following previous installations like "Dalí Lives" and "Dream Tapestry." This initiative aligns with Dalí's own interest in new technologies and scientific advancements during his lifetime

The installation not only provides an engaging way for visitors to interact with Dalí's work but also continues to explore the intersection of art and technology, reflecting the spirit of innovation that Dalí himself championed