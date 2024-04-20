Drake records song with AI Tupac

Drake has indeed released a new diss track titled "Taylor Made Freestyle," which features AI-generated verses that mimic the voices of the late Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. The song is part of an ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. Drake uses the AI to have the virtual Tupac and Snoop Dogg press Kendrick Lamar to respond to previous disses, particularly Drake's track "Push Ups." The AI Tupac is heard calling Kendrick the "West Coast savior" and urging him to make a mark in hip-hop history by responding to Drake's challenges

The AI Snoop Dogg verse continues in a similar vein, pushing Kendrick to show his strength against Drake. Following these AI verses, Drake himself raps, questioning why Kendrick has not yet responded and suggesting that Kendrick is waiting for Taylor Swift's approval, referencing her new album "The Tortured Poets Department," which was released around the same time

The use of AI technology to replicate the voices of Tupac and Snoop Dogg is a novel approach in the hip-hop industry and has sparked discussions and reactions within the community. Some speculate that Drake himself rapped the verses and then used AI to manipulate the sounds to resemble Tupac and Snoop Dogg

The real Snoop Dogg has acknowledged the song in a social media post, reacting with surprise to the use of his likeness

This release follows a series of diss tracks and responses among top hip-hop artists, including a verse by Kendrick Lamar on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," which reignited the feud, and a response from J. Cole on his track "7 Minute Drill," which he later retracted

Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" is his latest move in this high-profile hip-hop rivalry.