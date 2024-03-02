Dune 2 box office

"Dune: Part Two," directed by Denis Villeneuve, has made a significant impact at the box office, showcasing a strong performance in both domestic and international markets. The film, which is a sequel to the 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel, has garnered attention for its impressive preview grosses and opening weekend projections.

Domestic Box Office Performance

The film's domestic performance kicked off with a robust $12 million in Thursday previews from over 3,400 theaters, with Imax showings contributing $4.5 million to this total

This figure more than doubles the preview grosses of its predecessor, "Dune: Part One," which earned $5.1 million during its preview phase

The sequel's strong start has led to projections estimating its opening weekend to fall between $70 million and $80 million, with some predictions even reaching up to $90 million

This would mark it as the largest movie opening since "Five Nights at Freddy’s," which debuted with $80 million

International Box Office Performance

Internationally, "Dune: Part Two" began its rollout with a $5.2 million opening day across 13 markets, leading as the No. 1 Hollywood film in each

Including previews, the international tally reached $7.6 million

The film's performance in France and Korea was particularly notable, with France contributing $2.3 million (including previews) and Korea opening at $1.2 million

The international box office projections for the opening weekend are estimated to be between $80 million and $90 million across approximately 70 markets

Critical Reception and Expectations

The sequel has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, which could play a significant role in its box office trajectory. Critics have praised the film for its narrative depth and visual spectacle, comparing it favorably to TV series known for their intricate storytelling

The film's success is seen as a crucial boost for the cinema industry, especially considering the quiet box office landscape prior to its release

Conclusion

"Dune: Part Two" is on track to significantly outperform its predecessor in terms of box office revenue, buoyed by strong preview performances, positive critical reception, and high audience anticipation. The film's ability to draw audiences back to theaters is seen as a testament to the enduring appeal of high-quality, big-screen experiences. With its expansive cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and newcomers like Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, the sequel has managed to expand its appeal and set the stage for a successful run both domestically and internationally