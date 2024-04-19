EU antitrust case on Microsoft-OpenAI

The potential EU antitrust investigation into Microsoft's $13 billion investment in OpenAI has garnered significant attention. The European Commission is currently assessing whether this partnership could restrict or distort competition within the EU's internal market. Initially, there was no decision to launch an antitrust investigation under EU merger rules, but the situation remains fluid as the Commission continues to gather evidence

Microsoft holds a non-voting position on OpenAI's board and has clarified that it does not own any stake in OpenAI, which is a key point in determining the nature of their relationship under EU regulations. The European Commission is particularly focused on whether this investment might fall under the EU Merger Regulation, which would require a more formal investigation if it were determined that Microsoft has a lasting change of control over OpenAI

Despite these concerns, some reports suggest that the EU regulators might not pursue a formal investigation. This perspective is based on the view that Microsoft's investment does not constitute a takeover and that Microsoft does not control OpenAI's strategic direction

This has provided some relief to Microsoft, sparing it from the more stringent scrutiny that a formal probe could entail.

Furthermore, the situation is complicated by interest from other regulatory bodies. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission are also considering their own investigations into the Microsoft-OpenAI deal, which could influence or coincide with the EU's actions

In summary, while there is significant scrutiny from the European Commission regarding Microsoft's investment in OpenAI, the outcome of this potential antitrust case remains uncertain. The Commission's decision will likely hinge on further analysis of the partnership's impact on competition and whether Microsoft exerts control over OpenAI