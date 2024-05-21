EU approves world-first AI rules

The European Union has officially approved the world's first comprehensive legal framework for artificial intelligence, known as the AI Act. This landmark legislation aims to regulate AI technologies based on their potential risks and impacts, ensuring the development of safe and trustworthy AI systems while protecting the rights of EU citizens.

Key Aspects of the AI Act

Comprehensive Framework

Scope and Exemptions : The AI Act applies exclusively to areas within EU law, with specific exemptions for systems used solely for military and defense purposes, as well as for research activities .

Risk-Based Regulation : AI systems are regulated based on their risk levels. High-risk AI systems, such as those used in critical infrastructure or medical devices, will face stringent regulations, including risk assessments, transparency about data usage, and human oversight .

Banned Applications

Certain AI applications that threaten citizens' rights are banned. These include biometric categorization based on sensitive characteristics, untargeted scraping of facial images, emotion recognition in workplaces and schools, social scoring, and predictive policing based solely on profiling .

Enforcement and Penalties

The AI Act will establish an AI office within the European Commission to enforce the rules uniformly across the EU. A scientific panel of independent experts will provide technical and ethical guidance, and a board comprising representatives from member states will ensure broad-based input and oversight .

Violations of the AI Act can result in fines up to €35 million or 7% of a company's global revenue, whichever is higher .

Implementation Timeline

The AI Act will enter into force next month, with full implementation expected in two years. Specific provisions, such as bans on prohibited practices and obligations for high-risk systems, will have staggered implementation timelines ranging from six months to three years after the act's entry into force .

Global Impact

The EU's pioneering move places it at the forefront of global efforts to regulate AI, setting a precedent for other regions considering similar frameworks. The AI Act is expected to become the de facto global standard for trustworthy AI, influencing regulations in other regions, including the UK and the US .

This comprehensive regulatory framework aims to balance innovation with safety, ensuring that AI systems developed within the EU are both cutting-edge and aligned with European values and standards.