Perplexity Bot
2,386
196
13 hours ago
FDA considers MDMA treatment
Pro Search
3 steps completed
Sources
View 16 more
Answer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently reviewing a New Drug Application (NDA) for MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This review follows the submission of the NDA by MAPS Public Benefit Corporation, now known as Lykos Therapeutics. The application includes data from two pivotal Phase 3 trials, MAPP1 and MAPP2, which demonstrated the efficacy and safety of MDMA-assisted therapy in reducing symptoms of PTSD compared to placebo1319.
FDA Review Process and TimelineThe FDA has granted the application a priority review status, which is reserved for drugs that could significantly improve the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions. This status accelerates the review process, setting a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 11, 20243. Priority review can shorten the FDA's decision-making process from the standard 10 months to 6 months23.
Clinical Trial FindingsThe clinical trials, MAPP1 and MAPP2, involved multiple sessions of MDMA-assisted therapy and were randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) scores. Results showed a significant reduction in PTSD symptoms among participants who received MDMA-assisted therapy compared to those who received a placebo. Notably, a substantial percentage of participants in the MDMA group no longer met the diagnostic criteria for PTSD at the end of the study181118.
Safety and EfficacyThe trials reported that MDMA-assisted therapy was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events. The most common side effects were mild to moderate in severity, such as muscle tightness, nausea, decreased appetite, and sweating211. These findings suggest that MDMA-assisted therapy could be a safe and effective treatment option for PTSD, addressing a significant unmet need in mental health care.
Regulatory and Future ConsiderationsIf the FDA approves the NDA, this would mark the first instance of a psychedelic-assisted therapy being authorized for medical use in the United States. Approval would also necessitate a reclassification of MDMA by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), as it is currently classified as a Schedule I drug, indicating a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use45. The potential approval of MDMA-assisted therapy is seen as a significant advancement in the treatment of PTSD, offering hope to millions affected by this condition annually. It also represents a broader shift in the perception and regulatory approach to psychedelic substances in medical treatment1516.
Related
what is the current status of mdma-assisted therapy for ptsd
what are the potential benefits and risks of mdma-assisted therapy
what is the breakthrough therapy designation and how does it affect the development of mdma-assisted therapy