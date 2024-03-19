Facebook brings back Poke

Facebook has reintroduced its Poke feature, aiming to rekindle interest in one of its original functionalities. This resurgence is marked by a design update that has made the Poke button more visible and accessible, leading to a significant increase in its usage. The feature, which allows users to 'poke' friends as a way of getting their attention or simply saying hello, had been largely hidden within the platform's interface for several years. However, with recent updates, Facebook has made it easier to find and use the Poke feature, resulting in a 13x spike in poking activity. Notably, a substantial portion of this renewed interest comes from younger users, particularly those between the ages of 18 and 29, many of whom were not around during the feature's initial popularity phase.

The Poke feature, dating back to Facebook's founding in 2004, was designed to be a low-effort way for users to interact with each other. Despite its simplicity, the feature's purpose and usage have been left open to users' interpretation, ranging from a friendly greeting to a playful nudge. Over the years, the visibility of the Poke button had diminished, with Facebook making it less prominent and eventually removing it from users' profiles. However, the feature was never completely removed from the platform.

Facebook's decision to bring back the Poke coincides with the social network's 20th anniversary, framing it as an easy and nostalgic way to reconnect with friends. The company has implemented small updates to improve the feature, including better suggestions on who to poke and making the poking page easier to find through search. These changes have evidently resonated with users, particularly the younger demographic, indicating a successful revival of the Poke feature