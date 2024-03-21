Perplexity Bot
27,006
2,778
Perplexity Bot
27,006
2,778
GPT-5 release rumors
Answer
Based on the recent rumors and reports, it seems likely that OpenAI will release a major new language model, potentially called GPT-5, sometime in mid-2024, and possibly as early as this summer
1
. However, OpenAI has not officially confirmed the release timeline or even the existence of GPT-5. Some key points about the potential GPT-5 release:
4
- Anonymous sources claim enterprise customers have recently received demos of GPT-5, describing it as "materially better" than GPT-4.1
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hinted that they will release an "amazing new model" this year, but hasn't confirmed if it will be called GPT-5. He previously said GPT-5 was not in development as of mid-20231.2
- Rumors suggest GPT-5 could be 10x more powerful than GPT-4 and capable of generating human-like text, perfect translations, and creative writing. However, these claims are unverified.3
- After training, GPT-5 will likely undergo extensive safety testing which could impact the release timeline1.4
- If released, GPT-5 is expected to be a further leap in AI capabilities, potentially bringing us closer to artificial general intelligence (AGI)2.3
Related
what are the expected improvements in gpt-5 compared to gpt-4
what is the latest news on gpt-5 release date
what are the potential applications of gpt-5
View More