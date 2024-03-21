GPT-5 release rumors

Based on the recent rumors and reports, it seems likely that OpenAI will release a major new language model, potentially called GPT-5, sometime in mid-2024, and possibly as early as this summer

However, OpenAI has not officially confirmed the release timeline or even the existence of GPT-5.

Some key points about the potential GPT-5 release:

Anonymous sources claim enterprise customers have recently received demos of GPT-5, describing it as "materially better" than GPT-4 1 .

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hinted that they will release an "amazing new model" this year, but hasn't confirmed if it will be called GPT-5 1 . He previously said GPT-5 was not in development as of mid-2023 2 .

Rumors suggest GPT-5 could be 10x more powerful than GPT-4 and capable of generating human-like text, perfect translations, and creative writing 3 . However, these claims are unverified.

After training, GPT-5 will likely undergo extensive safety testing which could impact the release timeline 1 4 .

If released, GPT-5 is expected to be a further leap in AI capabilities, potentially bringing us closer to artificial general intelligence (AGI) 2 3 .

While the rumors are exciting, it's important to wait for official announcements from OpenAI. Altman himself has given mixed messages, so the release plans still seem uncertain. GPT-5 will almost certainly come eventually, representing another major milestone, but the exact timing and capabilities remain to be seen.