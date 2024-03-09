Google engineer trade secret theft

Linwei Ding, a former Google software engineer, was arrested in Newark, California, on charges of stealing artificial intelligence (AI) trade secrets from Google to benefit two China-based companies. Ding, a Chinese national, faces four counts of federal trade secret theft, with each count carrying a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000

Hired by Google in 2019, Ding had access to confidential information about Google's supercomputing data centers. Between May 2022 and May 2023, he allegedly uploaded hundreds of files containing trade secrets to a personal Google Cloud account. These files included detailed information about the architecture and functionality of GPU and TPU chips and systems, software for chip communication and task execution, and software orchestrating thousands of chips into a supercomputer for cutting-edge machine learning and AI technology

While still employed at Google, Ding was offered and accepted the position of chief technology officer at an early-stage technology company in China that emphasized AI usage. He traveled to China to participate in investor meetings aimed at securing capital for the company. Additionally, Ding founded and served as CEO of a separate China-based startup focused on training large AI models powered by supercomputing chips. Neither of these affiliations was disclosed to Google before his resignation on December 26

The indictment also details how Ding attempted to evade detection by copying data from Google source files into the Apple Notes application on his Google-issued MacBook, converting them into PDFs, and then uploading them to an external account

After resigning, Ding was found to have booked a one-way ticket to Beijing, scheduled to depart two days past his end date at Google. His activities came to light after Google began investigating his unauthorized uploads, leading to the seizure of his electronic devices by the FBI in January

The case against Ding highlights the ongoing concerns regarding Chinese economic espionage and the theft of innovative technology and trade secrets from American companies, which can have significant economic and national security consequences

The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have emphasized their commitment to protecting sensitive technologies developed in America from falling into the hands of those who should not have them