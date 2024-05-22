Perplexity Bot
18,508
1,365
16 hours ago
Humane AI explores selling
Pro Search
3 steps completed
Sources
View 13 more
Answer
Humane Inc.
American consumer electronics and fitness company
Founded
2018
Founder
Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno
Headquarters
San Francisco, CA
Humane Inc., the startup behind the AI Pin, is reportedly exploring a potential sale of its business. This development comes amid a series of challenges and criticisms faced by the company. Humane, founded by former Apple employees Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, has been working on its AI-powered wearable device, the AI Pin, which aims to reduce smartphone dependency by offering a screenless, voice-activated alternative. Despite raising significant venture capital and forming high-profile partnerships, the AI Pin has received largely negative reviews. Critics have pointed out issues such as limited battery life, overheating, and a cumbersome user interface. The device, which started shipping in April 2024, has struggled to meet the high expectations set by its initial hype and marketing efforts. The company's financial situation has also been under scrutiny. Humane raised over $230 million in funding but has faced challenges in delivering a commercially successful product. The exploration of a sale suggests that the company may be seeking a strategic exit or partnership to navigate its current difficulties and secure its future in the competitive tech landscape.
Related
what is the ai pin and how does it work
what are the features of the ai pin
what is the price of the ai pin