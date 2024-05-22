Humane AI explores selling

Humane Inc., the startup behind the AI Pin, is reportedly exploring a potential sale of its business. This development comes amid a series of challenges and criticisms faced by the company. Humane, founded by former Apple employees Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, has been working on its AI-powered wearable device, the AI Pin, which aims to reduce smartphone dependency by offering a screenless, voice-activated alternative.

Despite raising significant venture capital and forming high-profile partnerships, the AI Pin has received largely negative reviews. Critics have pointed out issues such as limited battery life, overheating, and a cumbersome user interface. The device, which started shipping in April 2024, has struggled to meet the high expectations set by its initial hype and marketing efforts.

The company's financial situation has also been under scrutiny. Humane raised over $230 million in funding but has faced challenges in delivering a commercially successful product. The exploration of a sale suggests that the company may be seeking a strategic exit or partnership to navigate its current difficulties and secure its future in the competitive tech landscape