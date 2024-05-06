The Met Gala, known for its extravagant and iconic fashion statements, has seen numerous memorable looks over the years. Here are some of the most iconic Met Gala looks as highlighted across various sources:

Rihanna's Yellow Guo Pei Cape (2015) : Rihanna's canary yellow cape gown by Chinese couturier Guo Pei, featured at the 2015 Met Gala themed "China: Through the Looking Glass," is one of the most unforgettable outfits. The gown took 20 months to create, weighed about 55 pounds, and had a three-meter-long train 8 .

Lady Gaga's Brandon Maxwell Outfits (2019) : At the 2019 Met Gala themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Lady Gaga showcased a theatrical display by changing through four different outfits by designer Brandon Maxwell right on the red carpet 8 .

Zendaya's Joan of Arc-Inspired Versace Gown (2018) : For the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach created a custom chain mail outfit that captured the essence of Joan of Arc, complete with armor-like details and an auburn wig 8 .

Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler (2019) : Kim Kardashian wore a Thierry Mugler dress designed to look like she'd been caught in a rain shower for the 2019 theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion." This look is noted for its unique interpretation of the theme 6 .

Princess Diana in a Daring Blue Dior Slip Dress (1996) : Princess Diana's appearance in a blue Dior slip dress paired with a matching sapphire necklace at the Met Gala is considered one of the most iconic looks of all time 1 .

Beyoncé in Givenchy (2015) : Beyoncé attended the 2015 Met Gala in a sheer Givenchy gown adorned with strategically placed crystals, making a fashionably late entrance that left everyone in awe 8 .

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace (2022) : Blake Lively's gown for the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme transformed from a bronze color to mint green, symbolizing the oxidation process of the Statue of Liberty. This gown is celebrated for its dynamic transformation and intricate details 8 .

These looks not only stand out for their beauty and creativity but also for how they perfectly encapsulated the themes of their respective years, making them some of the most talked-about moments in the history of the Met Gala.