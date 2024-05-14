Ilya Sutskever leaves OpenAI

Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder and the chief scientist of OpenAI, has officially announced his departure from the company. This move comes after a tumultuous period at OpenAI, including a failed attempt to oust CEO Sam Altman. Sutskever's exit marks a significant moment for the artificial intelligence research organization, given his pivotal role in its founding and development.

Sutskever's departure was confirmed on May 14, 2024, and it follows a leadership crisis that occurred in November, which saw Sam Altman temporarily ousted from his position as CEO. This crisis led to a shake-up within the company, including threats of resignation from several employees and an uproar among investors, including Microsoft. However, Altman was reinstated as CEO within a week, and the board saw significant changes, with Helen Toner, Tasha McCauley, and Ilya Sutskever, who had voted to remove Altman, leaving their positions

In his farewell message, Sam Altman expressed deep sadness over Sutskever's departure, praising him as an exceptional intellect and a cherished friend. Altman credited Sutskever with being instrumental in the success and direction of OpenAI

Sutskever, on his part, shared his excitement for the future and hinted at working on a project that holds deep personal significance to him, although he did not provide further details

Jakub Pachocki, who has been serving as the Director of Research at OpenAI, will take over as Chief Scientist. Pachocki has been a key figure in the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI Five, as well as in fundamental research in large-scale reinforcement learning and deep learning optimization

The news of Sutskever's departure coincides with OpenAI's launch of a new AI model and a desktop version of ChatGPT, featuring an updated user interface and introducing GPT-4 to all users. This update is part of OpenAI's ongoing efforts to advance its AI technologies and make them more accessible to the public

Sutskever's exit is seen as the end of an era for OpenAI, raising questions about the company's future direction and its ability to continue leading in the development of artificial general intelligence (A.G.I.). At 38 years old, Sutskever leaves behind a legacy of significant contributions to the field of AI and to OpenAI's growth, with the company now valued at over $80 billion